NEET PG 2023: Less Than 50% Interns Eligible After NBE Announces Internship Cut-Off Date; FORDA Calls For Postponement

NEET PG 2023 Application form at nbe.edu.in: After the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) examination date on March 5, 2023, several students took to Twitter to express their concerns that they would be ineligible for the 2023 examinations owing to the internship cut-off dates. According to the NEET PG 2023 information brochure, all those candidates who have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before March 31, 2023, may apply for NEET-PG 2023 through the online application system.

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan are among the few states that will complete their mandatory internship before the NEET PG 2023 cut-off for completion of the internship on March 31, 2023. The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) took to the Microblogging site Twitter, “NEETPG bulletin drops bombshell: internship completion date set for March,31 ‘23. >50% of interns ineligible, their career at stake. States altogether are’nt eligible. Will lead to demands of postponement and last minute chaos. Urgent resolution needed.”

“Urgent action needed! FORDA calls for postponement of NEET PG ‘23 eligibility deadline to protect the interests of interns across India. Current batch of most interns deemed ineligible-Unprecedented in history! Save their future!,” FORDA further tweeted.

Rohan Krishnan, the National chairperson of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), stated that the majority of the 2017 batch of students will be ineligible to sit for the PG exams this year and suggested that the cut-off be increased till May 2023. Students have taken to social media to express their concerns, tagging authorities and using hashtags such as #neetpg2023.

The doctors’ body has also written to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, requesting a postponement of the cut-off date, claiming that interns in states such as Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan will be disqualified from taking the exam because their internships will end after the cut-off date.

“This unexpected implementation has the potential to engender a plethora of mental agony and unrest amongst the students, who are already discomposed and frazzled by the already significant delays and challenges afflicting medical education in India,” FORDA in the letter said.

“We implore you to consider the gravity of this situation and take swift action to correct the errors in the NEET PG bulletin. Appropriate postponement of the date for eligibility is a plausible solution and should be considered with utmost fervour….” the letter further added.

The Indian Medical Association Junior Doctors Association has also written to the National Medical Commission’s chairman, Suresh Chandra Sharma, about the situation, requesting that the NEET PG eligibility criteria for internships be moved from March 31 to June 30, 2023. “Approximately 75% interns in Maharashtra and around the country are not eligible to appear for the exam, The special stray vacancy round of counselling started form January 6, 2023 are still under process which puts the students in dilemma whether to focus on the counselling or NEET PG 2023 application process,” reads the letter.

