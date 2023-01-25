Home

NEET PG 2023 Registration: Check Exam Date, Fee, Steps to Fill Application Form at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2023 Application Form at nbe.edu.in: Interested medical aspirants can fill up the NEET PG Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023 Application Form at nbe.edu.in: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will end the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Eligibility Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) on January 27, 2023. Interested medical aspirants can fill up the NEET PG Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. This year, NEET-PG 2023 will be conducted in a single day and single session as a computer-based examination on March 5.

NEET PG 2023 Latest Update: #postponeneetpg23 #DeferNEETPG2023 #NEETPG2023 Trends on Twitter

The NEET PG-2023 for admission into MD/MS and PG Diploma medical courses for MBBS students across the country has met with widespread opposition, prompting calls for its postponement and revision of eligibility criteria to allow more students to take the examination. In the latest updates, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has also written a letter to the Union Minister of Heath and Family Welfare, Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya. The doctors’ body has requested the authorities to postpone NEET PG 2023 examination and re-consider internship eligibility for the medical aspirants.

According to the association, if the NEET PG 2023 exam is held on March 5, 2023, approximately 10,000 NEET aspirants will be ineligible to take the exam. FAIMA also stated that because the NEET PG 2022 stray counselling round was held on January 10, 2023, many students did not have enough time to prepare for the NEET PG 2023 exam. Lakhs of students have taken to social media to express their concerns, tagging authorities and using hashtags such as #postponeneetpg23 #DeferNEETPG2023 #NEETPG2023.

NEET PG 2023 Registration: Step-by-Step Guide to Fill Application Form

Go to the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in .

and . On the homepage, click on the NEET-PG Section.

Click on the Application Link.

Register yourself on the portal and generate a UserID and Password

Fill up the NEET PG Application form 2023. Upload the necessary documents.

Choosing NEET PG exam city.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

NEET PG 2023 Examination Fee

General, OBC, and EWS: Rs. 4250

SC, ST, PWD: Rs. 3250

Fee can not be deposited through any mode other than the payment gateway available while submitting online application form submission. NEET-PG 2023 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses of the 2023-24 admission session. Candidates should go through this bulletin carefully for eligibility criteria before applying. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.