NEET PG 2023 Aspirant, Father Commit Suicide in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai Amid Demand to Postpone Medical Exam

NEET PG 2023: After getting to know about his son’s death, the father of the aspirant also committed suicide in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

The shocking news about the deaths of father and son comes at a time when thousands of students across the country are demanding the postponement of NEET PG 2023.

Postpone NEET PG 2023: In a shocking incident, a NEET PG 2023 aspirant committed suicide in Madurai, and after getting to know about his son’s death, the father of the aspirant also committed suicide in the evening. The NEET aspirant’s father was working in the police.

Sharing the news, the Twitter handle of Indian Doctor, a health activist , said. “Heartbreaking Incidents! Dr Tamilvenum ,MBBS #Madurai A #NEETPG2023 aspirants who died due to suicide !! After hearing Son death, His father Who was working in Police HC also died due to suicide in evening #RIP.”

The shocking news about the deaths of father and son comes at a time when thousands of students across the country are demanding the postponement of NEET PG 2023. The protesting aspirants have filed a plea in Supreme Court for the postponement of NEET exam and the Apex Court is likely to hear the case on Friday.

In the meantime, Dr Aviral Mathur, President of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) said the medical exam should be postponed so that students can get enough time to prepare for the exam. He added that the NEET PG 2023 postponement will not delay the counselling process.

A major announcement is expected as the top court will hear the case on Friday. Taking to Twitter, Dr Rohan Krishnan, National Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) tweeted, “CJI had allowed NEET PG case this week. All documentary formalities are done. It will come in the supplementary case list tomorrow. case will be on Friday. Also it’s obvious that if @NMC_IND & @MoHFW_INDIA issues notice for Postponement v shall withdraw all cases,” he said.

“Friday is the date of Hearing in SC as specified by Lawyer to Students. There’s no fresh update. @NMC_IND should consider postponing as per the directives. I am sad that @MoHFW_INDIA & HM has bn vry asympthetic to our PLEAS! Unfortunate! Requesting students to study!,” he said in another tweet.

Recently, the Telangana High Court asked the NMC to reconsider the NEET PG 2023 exam date and a two week-time has been given for the same. However, there is no update from the National Medical Commission on the matter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.