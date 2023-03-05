Home

NEET PG 2023 Concludes: Check Result Validity, MCC Counselling Dates, Cut-Off Here

NEET PG Result 2023 Date And Time: The result will be available at the NBEMS websites nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

The result will be available at the NBEMS websites nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

NEET PG Result 2023 Date And Time: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) successfully concluded the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-PG (NEET-PG) today, March 15, 2023. A total of 2,08,898 candidates took the medical entrance exam at 902 examination centres located in 277 cities across the country. If going by the NEET PG 2023 Information Bulletin, NBEMS will declare the result for the competitive exam on March 31, 2023.

The result will be available at the NBEMS websites nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. Candidates can download their score card from the NBEMS website using their login credentials. In addition to the NEET PG 2023 results, the board will announce the cut-off and toppers.

NEET PG 2023 Result Validity

The validity of the result of NEET-PG 2023 shall be only for the current admission session i.e. 2023-24 admission session for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses and cannot be carried forward for the next session of admissions for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses.

NEET PG 2023 Qualifying Criteria

“It is hereby clarified that a candidate may qualify NEET-PG 2023 as per criteria mentioned in para 10.1 but may not be in the list of candidates eligible for counseling for All India 50% quota seats based on eligibility criteria provided by designated counseling authority,” reads the information bulletin. Such a candidate is however eligible to be considered for counseling for State quota seats in accordance with applicable regulations, qualifying criteria, applicable guidelines, and state reservation policies. Candidates securing less than 50th percentile (40th in case of SC/ST/OBC, including PWD of SC/ST/OBC and 45th in case of UR PWD candidates) in NEET-PG 2023 will not be considered for admission to MD/ MS/PG Diploma courses and no merit position or rank shall be given to such candidates.

Through NEET PG cutoff, qualified students will be granted admission to 50% All India Quota (AIQ), 50% state quota, all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AMFS colleges, and private institutes.

The NEET PG 2023 cut-off for general category candidates is 50th percentile, while the cut-off for reserved category is 40th percentile.

NEET PG Cut Off 2022

The previous year’s cut-off for the general category was 275 marks. Meanwhile, the e previous year’s cut-off for SC/ST/OBC and General-PH was 245 and 260 marks respectively.

MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling

Based on the ranks secured by the candidates, the NEET PG merit list 2023 will be prepared. The designated Counseling Authority for NEET-PG counseling is the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) of DGHS, Govt of India. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct NEET PG counselling 2023 after the merit list is released. Counseling for NEET PG 2023 is likely to begin four months later.

The Counseling for 50% seats of All India Quota will be conducted by MCC of DGHS.

The counseling for 100% seats of Deemed/Central Universities will be conducted by MCC of DGHS.

The Counseling for 100% all India open DNB seats will be conducted by MCC of DGHS.

A separate handbook informing details of the counseling process and applicable reservation shall be released by the designated counseling authority for NEET-PG 2023.

Seat allotment will be based on the NEET PG 2023 result, candidate choices, availability of seats, reservation criteria, and other factors.

For more details about the NEET PG 2023 exam, check the official website of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

