NEET PG 2023 Counselling Likely From July 15; Check Last Year’s AIQ Closing Ranks of Top Medical Colleges

NEET PG 2023 Counselling at mcc.nic.in: The state counseling authorities will conduct their own counseling rounds for 50% state quota seats in government colleges and 100% seats in private medical, and minority institutes.

NEET PG 2023 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) declared the result of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 on March 14, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the eligibility-cum-ranking examination can view and download the NEET PG 2023 scorecard by visiting the official website(s) at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the designated counseling authority, will conduct the NEET PG 2023 counselling for admission to 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100% deemed and central universities, ESIC, and Armed Forces Medical College (AFMS). Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2023 examination will have to register themselves for the MCC NEET PG 2023 counselling at mcc.nic.in. “A separate handbook informing details of the counseling process and applicable reservation shall be released by the designated counseling authority for NEET-PG 2023,” NBEMS in an official statement said.

MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling Date

MCC is likely to begin the counselling process from July 15, 2023. The state counseling authorities will conduct their own counseling rounds for 50% state quota seats in government colleges and 100% seats in private medical, and minority institutes. However, admission to PG medical courses for the AIQ seats will be made through MCC NEET PG Counselling 2023.

During a hearing on the NEET PG postponement request last month, the center informed the Supreme Court of India, the apex court that NBE wants to begin NEET PG counseling starting on July 15. This was in response to petitioners who argued that counseling cannot start before August 11, the deadline for internship completion, even if NEET PG is held in March. However, keep a note that this is just a tentative date. The official date and time will be released by the designated authority. As per the NBEMS NEET PG Cut Off 2023, the cut-off marks out of 800 for General, EWS is 291, and for General-PwBD is 274 respectively.

NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off Scores Here

Category Minimum

Qualifying/Eligibility

Criteria Cut-off Scores

(out of 800) General / EWS 50th Percentile 291 General-PwBD 45th Percentile 274 SC/ST/ OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile 257

NEET PG 2023 Counselling – An Overview

The allocation of NEET PG seats for 2023 is based on the NEET PG ranking, the colleges and courses selected during MCC counseling registration, the seats that are available, the reservation criteria, and several other factors. The schedule for NEET PG counselling 2023 will soon be released by the MCC on the website’s main page, mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2023 Result PDF – Direct Link

NEET PG Cut-Off

In this article, we have provided a list of 50 per cent AIQ NEET PG cut-off of top medical colleges and the previous year’s closing ranks for the general category.

Name of the Medical Colleges NEET PG 2022 closing rank (For General Category) Name of the Specialization Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 43,457 MD Physiology Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow 33,927 MD Microbiology King George’s Medical University, Lucknow 69,391 MD Physiology Madras Medical College, Chennai 39,271 MD Biochemistry Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Kolkata 80,026 MS Anatomy University College of Medical Sciences, University of Delhi, Delhi 52,540 MS Anatomy Lady Hardinge Medical College for Women, New Delhi 48,931 MD Physiology Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi 48,780 MS Anatomy Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh 65,929 MD Physiology

NEET PG cut-off 2022: Check rank of Popular Specialization Courses

As per the Careers360 report, the AIQ cut-off rank for Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Bhagalpur college for MD General Medicine specialization is 4,420.

Name of the Allotted College AIQ cut-off rank MD/MS Specialties JawaharLal Nehru Medical College, Bhagalpur 4,420 MD General Medicine Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar 10,819 MS Orthopedics Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur 10,299 MD Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Candidates are required to use same Email ID for counseling Registration Form of designated counseling authority as used in NBEMS NEET-PG 2023 Application Form. The Category/PwD status filled by the candidates while applying for NEET-PG 2023 will not be changed by Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) of DGHS, Govt of India at the time of counseling. The details of the candidates will be pre-populated in Counseling Registration Form as provided by them while filling up the NBEMS Application form for NEET-PG 2023. For more details, visit the official website of NEET PG 2023.

For more details, visit the official website of NEET PG 2023.