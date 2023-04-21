Home

Education

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Check Reservation Policy For AIQ Seats For Central University/Institute

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Check Reservation Policy For AIQ Seats For Central University/Institute

All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) will be eligible for participation in the counselling process.

MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling to begin soon.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate(NEET PG 2023) counselling date will be announced anytime soon. The designated Counseling Authority for NEET-PG counseling is the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services(DGHS), Govt of India. The Counseling for 50% seats of All India Quota, 100% seats of Deemed/Central Universities, and 100% all India open DNB seats will be conducted by MCC. The Committee is yet to announce NEET PG 2023 counselling date.

There will be four rounds of counseling —Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round & Stray Vacancy Round to be conducted by MCC of DGHS. All the candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG conducted by NBE will be eligible for the 50% AIQ seats of Central University.

You may like to read

If going by the NEET PG Counselling Information Bulletin 2022, the eligibility conditions for the internal quota is given by the colleges/institutes, MCC has no role to play in determining the eligibility conditions for the internal quota of the Central Universities/Institutes. In this article, we have discussed the reservation policy for AIQ seats For Central University/Institute.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Check Reservation Policy for AIQ seats For Central University/Institute

Delhi University

50% Seats will be contributed by Delhi University to the All India Quota. For the remaining 50% seats, candidates who have completed their MBBS from DU are eligible for an Internal Quota of 50% in Delhi University.

Reservation Policy for AIQ seats and Internal seats of Delhi University: The reservation policy of the Central Government is as followed:

S.C.- 15%

S.T.- 7.5%

O.B.C.- (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list- 27%

EWS- as per Central Government norms- 10%

PwD- Horizontal Reservation as per NMC norms- 5%

“Reservation of seats under PWD Category is 5% in AIQ and the 21Benchmark Disabilities as envisaged under the regulations of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 and as per NMC norms. For range of disabilities included, please see Annexure ‘1’. Candidates who want to avail 5% PwD reservation in PG seats of Govt. /Central medical institutions should obtain Disability certificate as per Benchmark Disabilities given under RPWD Act 2016 and as per NMC norms, from the designated disability centres as per the list enclosed as ANNEXURE- 2. The certificate issued by any other hospital/ board will not be accepted,” reads the NEET PG 2022 Information bulletin. To know in detail, one can refer to the NEET PG 2022 Information bulletin.

Aligarh Muslim University

50% Seats will be contributed by the AMU to All India Quota. For the remaining 50% seats, candidates who have completed their MBBS from AMUare eligible for internal seats of 50% in AMU.

Reservation Policy for AIQ seats: The reservation policy of the Central Government is as followed:

S.C.- 15%

S.T.- 7.5%

O.B.C.- (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list- 27%

EWS- as per Central Government norms- 10%

PwD- Horizontal Reservation as per NMC norms- 5%

For the Reservation Policy of 50% Internals seats of AMU, there is no reservation.

For the Reservation Policy of 50% Internals seats of AMU, there is no reservation. Reservation of seats under PWD Category is 5% in AIQ and the 21 Benchmark Disabilities as envisaged under the regulations of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 and as per NMC norms.

Eligibility Condition for AMU Internal Seats: An Institutional (Internal) candidate is one who has passed thequalifying examination (MBBS/BDS as applicable) from AMU and completes his/her internship as per the dates specified by AMU authorities. Please note that the eligibility condition for internal quota is provided by AMU. MCC has no role to play in this regard.

Banaras Hindu University

50% Seats will be contributed by the BHU to All India Quota. For the remaining 50% seats, candidates who have completed their MBBS/BDS from BHU are eligible for internal seats of 50% in BHU.

Reservation Policy for AIQ and internal seats of BHU: The reservation policy of the Central Government is followed.

S.C.- 15%

S.T.- 7.5%

O.B.C.- (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list- 27%

EWS- as per Central Government norms- 10%

PwD- Horizontal Reservation as per NMC norms- 5%

“Reservation of seats under PWD Category is 5% in AIQ and the 21 Benchmark Disabilities as envisaged under the regulations of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 and as per NMC norms,” reads the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Information Bulletin.

Eligibility Condition for BHU Internal seats: Only those Candidates who have passed MBBS/BDS from the Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU as per the internship dates specified by IMS, BHU will be eligible, provided the Candidates have appeared and qualified in NEET-PG Examination. (The eligibility condition for internal quota is provided by BHU. MCC has no role to play in this regard). NEET-PG 2023 is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2023-24. For more details, visit the official website of MCC.

Central Institute of Psychiatry, Ranchi

The Institute contributes 100% seats for NEET-PG Counselling. There is no Internal/State quota seats in this Institute/College.

Reservation Policy: The reservation policy of the Central Government is followed:

S.C.- 15%

S.T.- 7.5%

O.B.C.- (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list- 27%

EWS- as per Central Government norms- 10%

PwD- Horizontal Reservation as per NMC norms- 5%

Reservation of seats under PWD Category is 5% in AIQ and the 21 Benchmark Disabilities as envisaged under the regulations of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 and as per NMC norms.

Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Tezpur

The Institute contributes 100% seats for NEET-PG Counselling.

Reservation Policy: The reservation policy of the Central Government is followed:

S.C.- 15%

S.T.- 7.5%

O.B.C.- (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list- 27%

EWS- as per Central Government norms- 10%

PwD- Horizontal Reservation as per NMC norms- 5%

NOTE: All the above information has been taken from the previous year’s counselling information bulletin(NEET PG 2022 Information bulletin).

All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) will be eligible for participation in the counselling process. Candidates are informed that the e-mail ID and mobile number provided in the online application Form of NBE will be used for registration on the MCC portal for Counselling.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.