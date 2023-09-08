Registration/Payment 8th Sept, 2023 to 12th Sept., 2023 (12:00 NOON as per Server Time)

* Payment facility will be available till 12th Sept., 2023 (till 08:00 PM ) as per Server

Time Choice Filling/ Locking 9th Sept., 2023 to 13th Sept., 2023 (Choice

Filling will be till 11:55 PM) as per Server Time Choice Locking from 03:00 P.M

of 13th Sept., 2023 upto 11:55 P.M of 13th Sept., 2023 as per Server Time Processing of Seat Allotment 14th Sept., 2023 to 15th Sept., 2023 Result 16th Sept., 2023 Uploading of documents by the

candidates on MCC portal 17th Sept., 2023 Reporting 18th Sept., 2023 to 25th Sept., 2023 Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC 26th Sept., 2023 to 27th Sept., 2023

NEET PG Counselling 2023: How To Register Online For Round 3 at mcc.nic.in?

Go to the official website of MCC at . Click on the PG counselling section. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it. Enter the required information and register on the portal. Now login and fill up the application form. Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form. Take a printout of the application form.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Check Frequently Asked Questions Here

What is the procedure for third Round Counseling which will be conducted by MCC of DGHS?

You may like to read

The net vacant seats due to Non-Allotted, Non-Joining, Non-Reporting (also those seats where candidate has opted for upgradation with forfeiture of security deposit) of Round-2 will be published in the seat matrix and eligible candidates have to submit fresh choices and the result will be processed as per Choice & Merit for third Round.

Who will be eligible for third Round?

The Following categories of candidates are eligible for third Round

Candidates who are registering for the first time.

Candidates who have registered but not been allotted a seat in Round-1 &Round 2.

Candidates who exit with forfeiture in round 2 can participate in 3 round but with fresh payment of fees.

Who will not be eligible for third Round of Counseling?

Candidates who have joined seat in Round-1 or Round-2 and State Quota seat (as per the data shared by the States) and not willing to upgrade will not be eligible or do no exit as per scheme.