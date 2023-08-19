Home

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Choice Filling Begins at mcc.nic.in; Round 2 Allotment Result on This Date

NEET PG 2023 Counselling choice filling process has begun. Check important dates, official website, and other details here.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Choice Filling Process Underway; Check Link, FAQs, Round 1 Schedule Here(Photo Credit: India.com)

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the choice-filling process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2023 round 2 counselling today, August 19, 2023. All those candidates who are planning to appear in the second round of MCC NEET PG Counselling can fill in the choices and lock their preferences through the official website — mcc.nic.in. The payment facility will be available up to 8:00 PM on August 22, 2023, as per Server Time. The NEET PG 2023 Counselling round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on August 25, 2023.

As per the NEET PG Counselling 2023 information brochure, the candidates must obtain their online disability certificate from the designated disability board in an online mode generated by the disability Centre as per the NMC norms before the choice filling commences. Only candidates who have made their disability certificate through online mode from the designated centres will be eligible to fill in the PwD choices.

MCC uploads the provisional result initially in every round for verification of the candidates/college/institute based on their choices, merit and eligibility. They will also be given an opportunity to reach out to MCC if there is any discrepancy in the result. If no discrepancy is found or if the discrepancy is rectified, then the final result is uploaded on the MCC website. The provisional result is only indicative in nature and is subject to change.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Check Dates

Verification of TentativeSeat Matrix by

the participating Institute 18th Aug., 2023 Registration/Payment Registration facility will be available from 17th Aug., 2023 to 22nd Aug., 2023

upto12:00 NOON as per Server Time* Payment facility will be available up

to 08:00 PM of 22nd Aug., 2023 as per

Server Time Choice Filling/Locking 19th Aug., 2023 to 22nd Aug., 2023(Choice Filling will be till 11:55 PM) as per Server Time Processing of Seat Allotment 23rd Aug., 2023 to 24th Aug., 2023 Result 25th Aug, 2023 Uploading of documents

by the candidates on MCC portal 27th Aug, 2023 to 4th Sept., 2023 Reporting/Joining NEET PG 2023 Counselling: FAQs Do I have to report to any counselling center for registration or choice filling? No. Online registration and choice filling can be done from place of convenience (Including from home) using internet. Uninterrupted internet facility should be ensured. Is there any restriction for filling up number of choices of Institutions (Colleges) or subjects in choice filling form? No, you can give as many choices as you wish. However, choices should be in order of preference, as

the allotment is done on the basis of choices submitted by the qualified candidate in order of preference given

by the candidate and as per availability. Is it necessary to fill up the choices and lock the choices to get seat allotted? Or I will be allotted seat automatically from available seats? After online registration (registration is compulsory to take part in online allotment process), you have to fill in choice of subjects and Institutions/colleges in order of preference. Once choices are filled in, it can be modified before locking it. During the choice locking period it is necessary to lock the choices to get a print of your submitted choices. If candidate does not lock the choice submitted by him/her, they will be automatically locked on notified date at notified time, however you willbe allowed to take a print of your choices after locking, but you will not be permitted to modify your choices after locking. How to use the registration and Choice filling form on the website? Candidates will have to log on to the website www.mcc.nic.in to get registered (The registration facility will open on dates as mentioned in the Schedule) and then fill in choices. It is advised that after going through the seat matrix, a tentative list may be prepared first as per your preference of subjects and colleges, before attempting to fill choices online.

