Home

Education

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Choice Filling For Round 1 Ends Today; What’s Next. FAQs Here

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Choice Filling For Round 1 Ends Today; What’s Next. FAQs Here

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: All those candidates who wish to appear for NEET PG round 1 can submit choices or can modify their choices through the official website — mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Check details here.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will close the choice-filling process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate(NEET PG) Round 1 Counselling today, August 4 at 10:00 AM. As soon as the choice-filling window closes, the competent authority will start processing the seat allotment to the medical aspirants. All those candidates who wish to appear for NEET PG round 1 can submit choices or can modify their choices through the official website — mcc.nic.in. Choices once locked cannot be modified and any request to MCC/DGHS regarding change/alteration of choices will not be entertained.

Trending Now

NOTE: Candidates are advised to confirm the fee structure/ any other additional fee from the colleges especially Deemed Universities before filling up choices for the same.

After processing of seat, MCC uploads the provisional result initially in every round for verification of the candidates/college/institute based on their choices, merit, and eligibility. They will also be given an opportunity to reach out to MCC if there is any discrepancy in the result. If no discrepancy is found or if the discrepancy is rectified, then the final result is uploaded on the MCC website.

“The provisional result is only indicative in nature and is subject to change. It may not be utilized for any legal purpose. Candidates are advised not to proceed for booking tickets after the declaration of the provisional result. They should wait for the final allotment letter to be issued by the MCC of DGHS,” MCC in an official notification said.

NEET Allotment Letter

Once the Candidates are allotted a seat based on their merit, choice & eligibility, in any of the Rounds of counseling conducted by MCC, the Candidates will be required to download their ‘allotment letter’ from the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in). If the Candidate is satisfied with his/her allotment he/she may approach the allotted college/institute for completing the admission formalities within the reporting time schedule. However, it is clarified that, the allotment made by MCC in any of the rounds is purely provisional subject to physical verification of documents of the candidate by the allotted college/institute authorities.

Admission Process

If the Candidate is satisfied with his/her allotment he/she may approach the allotted college/institute for completing the admission formalities. Original documents required at the time of joining in allotted Medical/Dental College are as mentioned below:

Allotment Letter issued by MCC (Essential document).

Admit Card issued by NBE.

Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE.

Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations.

MBBS/ BDS Degree Certificate/ Provisional Certificate. (Essential document).

Internship Completion Certificate/Certificate from the Head of Institution or College

For more details, refer to NEET PG 2023 Information Bulletin.

Questions You May Ask

Do I have to report to any counselling center for registration or choice filling?

Ans: No. Online registration and choice filling can be done from place of convenience (Including from

home) using internet. Uninterrupted internet facility should be ensured

Is there any restriction for filling up number of choices of Institutions (Colleges) or subjects in choice filling form?

Ans: No, you can give as many choices as you wish. However, choices should be in order of preference, as

the allotment is done on the basis of choices submitted by the qualified candidate in order of preference given

by the candidate and as per availability. However, it is advisable that the participating candidates fill-in the choices up to a total of 30-40 choices.

Is it necessary to fill up the choices and lock the choices to get seat allotted? Or I will be allotted seat automatically from available seats?

After online registration (registration is compulsory to take part in the online allotment process), you have to fill in your choice of subjects and Institutions/colleges in order of preference. Once choices are filled in, it can be modified before locking it. During the choice locking period, it is necessary to lock the choices to get a print of your submitted choices. If a candidate does not lock the choice submitted by him/her, they will be automatically locked on notified date at the notified time, however, you will be allowed to take a print of your choices after locking, but you will not be permitted to modify your choices after locking.

If I give consent for up-gradation of my choice during Round-1 and if my choice is upgraded, is it necessary to join at college allotted during second round? Or in case I change my decision of upgrading choice, can I continue to study in college allotted through first round of allotment.

In case candidate is allotted seat during the Round-1 of allotment process and his choice is upgraded in

Round-2, the seat allotted during the first round will be automatically cancelled immediately (and allotted to somebody else eligible as per merit) and candidate will have to join the college / seat allotted during second round. If candidate does not join the college/seat allotted during the second round, with in stipulated time, as per schedule, his/her Refundable Security Deposit will be forfeited.

What’s Next?

Soon after the choice filling and choice locking window closes, MCC will begin the seat allotment process. If going by the schedule, the MCC seat processing procedure is slated to begin from Saturday, August 5 to August 6, 2023. Later, MCC NEET PG 2023 Round 1 Counselling Seat Allotment Result will be declared on August 7, 2023. For more updates, check the official website of MCC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES