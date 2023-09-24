Home

Education

MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Choice Filling And Locking Ends Tomorrow; Result on This Date

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the NEET PG counselling 2023 Choice Filling and locking process tomorrow September 25(11:59 PM).

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Revised Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the seat allotment for the NEET PG Counselling Round 3 for a period of two days. Based on the MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling, the competent authority will conduct the seat allotment process between September 26 to September 27, 2023. MCC uploads the provisional result initially in every round for verification of the candidates/college/institute based on their choices, merit and eligibility. The MCC NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Counselling Result, which will be announced on September 28, can be downloaded by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who have been selected will have a period of eight days to report to their assigned college. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their original documents during physical reporting to the college/institute for confirmation/joining of the seat. Check important dates, official website, and other details here. You may like to read

MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling(Download Link)

As soon as the NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Reporting Process concludes, MCC will open the registration process for the NEET PG 2023 Counselling Stray vacancy round. A detailed revised schedule is given below:

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Revised Schedule – Date And Time

Fresh Registration/Payment Choice Filling & Choice Locking Processing of Seat

Allotment Publication of

Result Reporting at allotted

College 22nd September, 2023 to 25th September, 2023

(up to 12:00 NOON of 25.09.2023 as per the server timing)*Payment facility will be available till 03:00 PM of 25th Sept., 2023 (as per Server timing) 22nd September, 2023 to 25th September, 2023

(Choice filling available from

03:00 P.M of 22nd Sept. upto

11:59 PM of 25th Sept., 2023)

Choice Locking will be available from 04:00 PM up to 11:59 PM of 25th Sept., 2023

(as per Server timing) 26th September, 2023 to 27th September, 2023 28th September,

2023 29th September, 2023 to 6th October, 2023

(up to 05:00 PM as per the Server timing) (4-Days) (3-Days) (2-Days) (1-Day) (8-Days)

Once the Candidates are allotted a seat based on their merit, choice & eligibility, in any of the Rounds of counseling conducted by MCC, the candidates will be required to download their ‘allotment letter’ from the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in). If the candidate is satisfied with his/her allotment he/she may approach the allotted college/institute for completing the admission formalities within the reporting time schedule. For more details, visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

