NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Choice Filling For Stray Vacancy Round to Begin Soon; MCC Revised Schedule Here

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the choice-filling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 stray round counse

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the choice-filling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 stray round counselling soon. Going by the NEET PG 2023 Counselling revised schedule, the choice-filling process will begin on October 9, 2023. Medical aspirants who wish to appear for the NEET PG stray vacancy round can submit choices or modify their choices by logging into the official website at mcc.nic.in. Prior to the choice-filling process, the competent authority will start the registration process on October 9.

In this article, Check the MCC Revised schedule, registration link, and other details here.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Revised Schedule – Check Date And Time

Name of the event and the important dates Fresh Registration/Payment: 9th October, 2023 to 11th October, 2023 (up to 12:00 NOON of 11.10.2023 as per the server timing) *Payment facility will be available till 03:00 PM of 11th Oct., 2023 (as per Server timing) Choice Filling & Choice Locking: 9th October, 2023 to 11th October, 2023 Choice Locking will be available from 04:00 PM up to 11:59 PM of 11th Oct., 2023 (as per Server timing) Processing of Seat Allotment: 12th Oct., 2023 to 13th Oct., 2023 Publication of Result: 14th Oct., 2023 Reporting at allotted College: 15th Oct., 2023 to 20th Oct., 2023 (up to 05:00 PM as per the Server timing)

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration – NEET Seat Allotment Result Date?

The processing of seat allotment for NEET PG stray round counselling will be held between October 12 and October 13, 2023. The NEET PG stray vacancy round seat allotment result will be published on October 14. Selected candidates can report to the allotted colleges between October 15 to October 20, 2023. For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays/ Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days.

Only Qualified/eligible candidates are required to register on the MCC website i.e., www.mcc.nic.in to participate in the counselling process for allotment of seat. MCC does not allot any seat either on nomination basis/ manually or on offline mode. Each round of counselling is a separate round and the rules of each round are different. Once any

round commences, the rules of that round will apply to all the candidates even if they were allotted/admitted in the previous round(s) of counselling. Any admission or resignation taken in offline mode will not be accepted. Colleges taking offline admission or resignation may face the legal action or any other consequences at their own level. For more details, check out this space – https://www.india.com/education/.

