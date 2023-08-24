Home

Education

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Choice Locking Process Starts Today at 3 PM at mcc.nic.in; What’s Next?

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Choice Locking Process Starts Today at 3 PM at mcc.nic.in; What’s Next?

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Seat Allotment Result will be announced on August 28 at mcc.nic.in. Check MCC NEET PG 2023 Information Bulletin, FAQs here.

Ayush AACCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule Out at aaccc.gov.in; Check Registration, Choice Filling Dates.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will begin the choice locking process for the second round of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate(NEET PG) Counselling process today, August 24, 2023. The MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling Choice Locking Process will begin today at 3:00 PM and will conclude by 11:55 P.M of August 24, 2023 as per Server Time. As soon as the choice filling process concludes, the competent authority will begin the seat allotment process. Speaking of the NEET PG 2023 Information Bulletin, MCC will declare the NEET PG 2023 Counselling Seat Allotment Result on August 28 at mcc.nic.in.

Trending Now

If a candidate freshly registered in round 2 is not allotted a seat, he/she can participate in round 3 directly without fresh registration. “If upgraded in Round 2, the candidate must take relieving from Round 1 seat and join Round 2 seat. Candidates getting upgraded in Round 2 Shall NOT have any claim on Round 1 seat,” MCC in an official notification said.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Check Important Dates Here

Choice Filling/ Locking: 22nd Aug., 2023 to 24th Aug., 2023 (Choice Filling will be till 11:55 PM of 24th Aug., 2023) as per Server Time Choice Locking will start from 03:00 P.M of 24th Aug upto 11:55 P.M of 24th Aug., 2023 as per Server Tim Processing of Seat Allotment: 25th Aug., 2023 to 27th Aug., 2023 Result: August 28, 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal: August 29, 2023 Reporting/ Joining: 29th Aug, 2023 to 5th Sept., 2023 Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC: September 6, 2023

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Date And Time

The Committee has already announced the NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Date And Time. Going by the schedule, NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 will be announced on August 28, 2023. The reporting and joining of the candidate will be held from August 29 to September 5, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule(PDF)

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Registration Dates

The Committee will begin the registration process for the NEET PG 2023 Counselling third round on September 8, 2023. Check eligibility below.

Who will be eligible for third Round?

The Following categories of candidates are eligible for third Round

Candidates who are registering for the first time.

Candidates who have registered but not been allotted a seat in Round-1 &Round 2.

Candidates who exit with forfeiture in round 2 can participate in 3 round but with fresh payment of fees.

Who will not be eligible for third Round of Counseling?

Candidates who have joined seat in Round-1 or Round-2 and State Quota seat (as per the data shared by the States) and not willing to upgrade will not be eligible or do no exit as per scheme.

Whether Up-gradation is allowed from 2nd round counseling of Deemed/ Central Universities/DNB to third round Round counseling of DGHS for Central / Deemed Universities/DNB?

Yes, Up-gradation is allowed. (refer to process of counselling).

Is it required to confirm domicile status before filling up choices?

Candidates are advised to confirm their institutional eligibility before registering on MCC website for 50% Institutional Quota seats of Central Universities/Institutes before opting for their seats. For more details, visit the official website of MCC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES