NEET PG 2023 Counselling Dates Expected Soon; Know How to Register at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2023 Counselling Dates: The MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the website - mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG 2023 Counselling Date: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release a detailed schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) Counselling soon. All those candidates who have qualified in the NEET PG 2023 exam with the required cut-off marks will be considered eligible for counselling. The MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the website – mcc.nic.in. Going by the previous year’s counselling schedule, there will be four rounds of All India Quota(AIQ) counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. For more details, read this article.
NEET PG 2023 Counselling Date: Check Details Here
MCC under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health will conduct NEET PG counselling 2023 for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, 100% seats of Deemed/Central Universities, and 100% all India open DNB seats.
Registration for counselling round 1
|To be announced soon
Last date of registration fee payment for counselling round 1
|To be announced soon
Choice filling and locking for counselling round 1
|To be announced soon
Allotment of seats for counselling round 1
|To be announced soon
Provisional result of counselling round 1
|To be announced soon
|Final NEET PG counselling result
|To be announced soon
Candidates must register, pay fees, and fill out their course and college preferences during the NEET PG counselling 2023. Admission will be granted based on the choices filled by the graduates, NEET PG 2023 rank, and seat availability.
NEET PG Counselling 2023: How To Register Online at mcc.nic.in?
- Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
- Click on the PG counselling section. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.
- Enter the required information and register on the portal.
- Now login and fill up the application form.
- Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.
- Take a printout of the application form.
NEET PG 2023 Cut-off Marks
|Category
|Minimum Qualifying/ Eligibility Criteria
|Cut-Off Scores (Out Of 800)
|General/ EWS
|50th Percentile
|291
|General – PwDB
|45th Percentile
|274
|SC/ ST/ OBC Including PwBd of SC/ ST/ OBC
|40th Percentile
|257
NEET PG 2022 Cut-off Marks
|Categories
|Minimum
Qualifying/Eligibility
Criteria
|Cut-off Score
(out of 800)
|General / EWS
|50th
|275
|SC / ST/ OBC
(including PWD of SC/ST/OBC)
|40th
|245
|UR PWD
|45th
|260
|SC/ST/OBC-PH
|40th
|245
Candidates are advised to go through these important questions related to the scheme of counselling before registering on the MCC website, in order to understand the scheme of counseling.
