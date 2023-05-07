Home

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Dates Expected Soon; Know How to Register at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Dates: The MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the website - mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling to begin soon.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Date: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release a detailed schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) Counselling soon. All those candidates who have qualified in the NEET PG 2023 exam with the required cut-off marks will be considered eligible for counselling. The MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the website – . Going by the previous year’s counselling schedule, there will be four rounds of All India Quota(AIQ) counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. For more details, read this article.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Date: Check Details Here

MCC under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health will conduct NEET PG counselling 2023 for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, 100% seats of Deemed/Central Universities, and 100% all India open DNB seats.

Registration for counselling round 1 To be announced soon Last date of registration fee payment for counselling round 1 To be announced soon Choice filling and locking for counselling round 1 To be announced soon Allotment of seats for counselling round 1 To be announced soon Provisional result of counselling round 1 To be announced soon Final NEET PG counselling result To be announced soon

Candidates must register, pay fees, and fill out their course and college preferences during the NEET PG counselling 2023. Admission will be granted based on the choices filled by the graduates, NEET PG 2023 rank, and seat availability.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: How To Register Online at mcc.nic.in?

Go to the official website of MCC at . Click on the PG counselling section. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it. Enter the required information and register on the portal. Now login and fill up the application form. Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form. Take a printout of the application form.

NEET PG 2023 Cut-off Marks

Category Minimum Qualifying/ Eligibility Criteria Cut-Off Scores (Out Of 800) General/ EWS 50th Percentile 291 General – PwDB 45th Percentile 274 SC/ ST/ OBC Including PwBd of SC/ ST/ OBC 40th Percentile 257

NEET PG 2022 Cut-off Marks

Categories Minimum

Qualifying/Eligibility

Criteria Cut-off Score

(out of 800) General / EWS 50th 275 SC / ST/ OBC

(including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th 245 UR PWD 45th 260 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th 245

Candidates are advised to go through these important questions related to the scheme of counselling before registering on the MCC website, in order to understand the scheme of counseling.

