NEET PG 2023 Counselling Dates Expected Soon; Know How to Register at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Dates: The MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the website - mcc.nic.in.

Updated: May 7, 2023 9:18 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling to begin soon.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Date: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release a detailed schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) Counselling soon. All those candidates who have qualified in the NEET PG 2023 exam with the required cut-off marks will be considered eligible for counselling. The MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the website – mcc.nic.in. Going by the previous year’s counselling schedule, there will be four rounds of All India Quota(AIQ) counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. For more details, read this article.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Date: Check Details Here

MCC under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health will conduct NEET PG counselling 2023 for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, 100% seats of Deemed/Central Universities, and 100% all India open DNB seats.

Registration for counselling round 1

To be announced soon

Last date of registration fee payment for counselling round 1

To be announced soon

Choice filling and locking for counselling round 1

To be announced soon

Allotment of seats for counselling round 1

To be announced soon

Provisional result of counselling round 1

To be announced soon
Final NEET PG counselling resultTo be announced soon

Candidates must register, pay fees, and fill out their course and college preferences during the NEET PG counselling 2023. Admission will be granted based on the choices filled by the graduates, NEET PG 2023 rank, and seat availability.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: How To Register Online at mcc.nic.in?

  1. Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  2. Click on the PG counselling section. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.
  3. Enter the required information and register on the portal.
  4. Now login and fill up the application form.
  5. Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.
  6. Take a printout of the application form.

NEET PG 2023 Cut-off Marks

CategoryMinimum Qualifying/ Eligibility CriteriaCut-Off Scores (Out Of 800)
General/ EWS50th Percentile291
General – PwDB45th Percentile274
SC/ ST/ OBC Including PwBd of SC/ ST/ OBC40th Percentile257

NEET PG 2022 Cut-off Marks

CategoriesMinimum
Qualifying/Eligibility
Criteria		Cut-off Score
(out of 800)
General / EWS50th275
SC / ST/ OBC
(including PWD of SC/ST/OBC)		40th245
UR PWD45th260
SC/ST/OBC-PH40th245

Candidates are advised to go through these important questions related to the scheme of counselling before registering on the MCC website, in order to understand the scheme of counseling.

Published Date: May 7, 2023 9:14 PM IST

Updated Date: May 7, 2023 9:18 PM IST

