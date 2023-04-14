Home

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration: Know More About Seat Allotment, Upgradation Process

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Latest Updates: Going by the previous year’s counselling schedule, there will be four rounds of All India Quota(AIQ) counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling to begin soon.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Latest Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release a detailed schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) Counselling. Along with the counselling schedule, the NEET PG round 1 counselling 2023 registration will begin soon. Going by the previous year’s counselling schedule, there will be four rounds of All India Quota(AIQ) counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

The NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the official website of MCC at . All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) will be eligible for participation in the counselling process. Candidates are informed that the e-mail ID and mobile number provided in the online application Form of NBE will be used for registration on the MCC portal for Counselling.

In this article, we have explained the basic steps involved in the NEET PG Counselling Round 1 Registration. Check details here.

NEET PG Counselling Round 1 Registration – Explained

Main counseling Registration which will include payment of Non- Refundable Registration fee and Refundable Security Deposit (to be refunded only in the account from which payment has been made).

Exercising of Choices and Locking of choices.

Process of Seat Allotment Round-1

Publication of result of Round-1 on MCC website

Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College against 1 Round.

NEET PG Counselling Round 1: What is the Registration Process?

Applicants who have qualified the NBEMS NEET PG 2023 examination will be eligible to register for the counselling process. Registration for NEET – PG Counselling conducted by MCC can only be submitted online through the Medical Counselling Committee website www.mcc.nic.in. Registration submitted through any other mode will be summarily rejected.

NEET PG Counselling Round 1: What is the Exercising of Choices Process?

After online registration (registration is compulsory to take part in online allotment process), you have to fill in choice of subjects and Institutions/colleges in order of preference. Once choices are filled in, it can be modified before locking it. During the choice locking period it is necessary to lock the choices to get a print of

your submitted choices. If candidate does not lock the choice submitted by him/her they will be automatically locked on notified date at notified time, however you will be allowed to take a print of your choices after locking, but you will not be permitted to modify your choices after locking. “Don’t wait till the last minute to lock your choices and to take a printout. Please go through your submitted choices before locking as once you lock the choices the same cannot be changed or even modified if you have made a mistake. Mistake in filling choices may result in allotment of a seat which you never wanted. Also, it won’t be possible to unlock your choices at MCC’s end,” reads MCC in NEET PG 2022 Counselling brochure.

NEET PG Counselling Round 1: What is Seat Allotment Process?

Going by the previous year’s counselling schedule, the allotment of seats is being made to eligible and qualified candidates as per their merit and ranking based on the NEET Examinations conducted by National Board of Examinations (NBE) for P.G. NEET from the academic year 2017-18 onwards. If a candidate does not report at the allotted institute in Round-1, this will be considered as ‘Free Exit’ (option available only in Round-1). However, candidates who have not joined (the Round- 1 allotted seat) by availing the free exit option may participate again in Round-2 after logging in with their earlier Registration details. After allotment of seats by the MCC of DGHS, the admission fee is collected by NBE Authorities.

NEET PG Counselling Round 1: All You Need to Know About Seat Allotment Result?

Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced and selected candidates can report to the allotted institutions within the given time. MCC uploads the provisional result initially in every round for verification of the

candidates/college/institute based on their choices, merit and eligibility. They will also be given an opportunity to reach out to MCC if there is any discrepancy in the result. If no discrepancy is found or if the discrepancy is rectified, then the final result is uploaded on the MCC website. The provisional result is only indicative in nature and is subject to change. It may not be utilized for any legal purpose. Candidates are advised not to proceed for booking tickets after the declaration of the provisional result. They should wait for the final allotment letter to be issued by the MCC of DGHS. Once the Candidates are allotted a seat based on their merit, choice & eligibility, in any of the Rounds of counseling conducted by MCC the Candidates will be required to download their ‘allotment letter’ from the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in). If the Candidate is satisfied with his/her allotment he/she may approach the allotted college/institute for completing the admission formalities within the reporting time schedule.

What is Upgradation?

Candidates willing to upgrade from Round 1 to Round 2 have to report at the allotted college of round 1 and complete the admission formalities. During the completion of admission formalities, the candidate has to give

willingness for upgradation in the college. Candidates are required to bring a set of original documents to the allotted institutes for verification.

Admission Procedure

If the Candidate is satisfied with his/her allotment he/she may approach the allotted college/institute for completing the admission formalities. Original documents required at the time of joining in allotted Medical/Dental College are as mentioned below: Allotment Letter issued by MCC (Essential document), Admit Card issued by NBE, Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE, Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations, MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate. (Essential document) and others.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the NEET PG 2023 on March 5. The result for the same was declared on March 14, while the scorecard was issued on March 26. Candidates are advised to go through these important questions related to the scheme of counselling before registering on the MCC website, in order to understand the scheme of counseling.

