NEET PG 2023 Counselling Likely From July 15, Notification Soon at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Date: Media reports suggest that NEET PG 2023 Counselling will begin from July 15, 2023. However, no official announcement has been made by the Counselling Committee yet.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Date: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release a detailed schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) Counselling soon. Media reports suggest that NEET PG 2023 Counselling will begin from July 15, 2023. However, no official announcement has been made by the Counselling Committee yet. The MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the website – . Candidates who have qualified in the examination with the required cut-off marks will be eligible for counselling process.

MCC NEET PG Counselling to be Held in Four Rounds

If looking at the MCC NEET PG counselling schedule 2022, there will be four rounds of All India Quota(AIQ) counselling. They are Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. The Committee will begin the counselling process for 50 percent All India Quota seats in July. The Ministry of Health has extended the last date of internship completion for eligibility to August 11, 2023. Earlier the cut-off date for aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship was June 30, 2023.

MCC NEET PG Counselling: Cut-Off Marks

The eligibility criteria for participation in counseling towards allotment of PG seats conducted by designated counseling authority shall be in accordance with the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations (as per latest amendment) notified by the NMC/ the erstwhile MCI with prior approval of MoHFW, Govt. of India.

S.NO CATEGORY ELIGIBILITY

CRITERIA 1 General/EWS 50th Percentile 2 SC/ST/OBC

(Including PwD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile 3 UR PwD 45th Percentile

NEET PG Counselling 2023: How To Register Online at mcc.nic.in?

Go to the official website of MCC at . Click on the PG counselling section. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it. Enter the required information and register on the portal. Now login and fill up the application form. Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form. Take a printout of the application form.

Candidate should ensure that all the information filled during the online submission of application/registration form is correct and factual. Information provided by the candidates in the online application/registration form shall betreated as correct and self-certified and MCC shall not entertain, under any circumstances, any request for change in the information provided by the candidates.

MCC does not change/ edit /modify/alter any information entered by the candidates at the time of online submission of application/registration form at the time of registration for examination for Counselling under any circumstances. Candidates are further advised to fill the application form on their own on the MCC website. If any Candidate at any stage of the counseling process is found to have furnished any incorrect/wrong information with regard to his/her eligibility condition, his/her candidature shall be cancelled for the further rounds of the

counseling and the security deposit shall be forfeited.

