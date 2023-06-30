Home

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Likely From July 15; MCC Releases Important Notice Released for PwD Candidates

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Ahead of the counselling schedule, the Committee has released an important notice for the PwD candidates.

MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling to begin soon.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the counselling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) aspirants. The MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the website – an important notice for the PwD candidates. According to the official notice, all candidates who have registered themselves under the PwD quota in NEET 2023 NBE form can check and download PwD certificates.

“All candidates who have registered themselves under PwD quota in NEET 2023 NBE form are hereby informed that the PwD portal for generation of PwD certificates by the Designated Disability NEET screening Centres is now open,” MCC in an official notification said. One can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of MCC at

Hence, the candidates who are desirous to get a PwD seat through the MCC counselling process can get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability screening Centre through online mode only. The candidates are required to visit the designated Disability NEET screening Centres for physical examination and quantification of their disability and obtain PwD certificate generated online by the centre. No other certificate except the one generated through the MCC portal in online mode will be accepted at the time of admission.

In addition, all candidates irrespective of the fact whether they have qualified NEET PG/NEET MDS 2023 in terms of cut off percentile will be able to get the online certificate issued from the designated centres.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling PDF -Direct Link

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Likely From July 15, Notification Soon

Media reports suggest that NEET PG 2023 Counselling will begin from July 15, 2023. However, no official announcement has been made by the Counselling Committee yet.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: How To Register Online at mcc.nic.in?

Go to the official website of MCC at . Click on the PG counselling section. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it. Enter the required information and register on the portal. Now login and fill up the application form. Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form. Take a printout of the application form.

Going by the previous year’s counselling schedule, there will be four rounds of All India Quota(AIQ) counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. The candidates are advised to keep in touch with the MCC website for the latest updates.

