NEET PG 2023 Counselling LIVE: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in Today; Direct Link Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be declared today, August 28 at mcc.nic.in. Check download link, MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment letter here.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: MCC is likely to begin the counselling process from July 15, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling LIVE Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee will declare the result of the NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result today, August 28 at . Medical aspirants can view and download NEET PG Allotment Result by logging into the official website — . Speaking of MCC NEET PG Counselling dates, candidates will be given a one-day chance — August 29, 2023 — to upload the documents on the MCC portal. The competent authority will conduct the reporting and joining process for nearly 8 long days — August 29 to September 5, 2023. The allotment made by MCC in any of the rounds is purely provisional subject to physical verification of documents of the candidate by the allotted college/institute authorities.

The Security Deposit will be forfeited if a candidate who has been allotted a seat in the Second Round or subsequent rounds and does not join the respective institution or surrender the seat due to any unforeseen reason. Also, the Security Deposit will be forfeited if the admission gets cancelled due to any reason. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates and information on NEET PG 2023 Counselling. Check NEET PG 2023 Counselling download link, seat allotment letter, and others.

