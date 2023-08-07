Home

Education

NEET PG 2023 Counselling LIVE: MCC Round 1 AIQ Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in Today; Direct Link

live

NEET PG 2023 Counselling LIVE: MCC Round 1 AIQ Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in Today; Direct Link

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Result: Going by the schedule, the NEET PG round 1 online reporting process will be conducted between August 8 to August 14.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule announced on mcc.nic.in, check dates here.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Result: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) is all set to announce the round 1 seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling today, August 7, 2023. Medical aspirants who had registered for NEET PG 2023 round 1 counselling will be able to check the result at mcc.nic.in. Going by the schedule, the NEET PG round 1 online reporting process will be conducted between August 8 to August 14. One can check the important dates, the official website, and other details here.

Trending Now

MCC uploads the provisional result initially in every round for verification of the candidates/college/institute based on their choices, merit and eligibility. They will also be given an opportunity to reach out to MCC if there is any discrepancy in the result.If no discrepancy is found or if the discrepancy is rectified, then the final result is uploaded on the MCC website. The provisional result is only indicative in nature and is subject to change.

MCC PG NEET Counselling 2023: How To Check Round 1 Result?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. On the homepage, look for the result link. Enter the login details. Your NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Result, Official Website, Result Download Link, and Others.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES