NEET PG 2023 Counselling: MCC to Announce Round 1 Allotment Result For MD, MS, DNB Seats Soon

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Applicants who had registered for NEET PG 2023 round 1 counselling will be able to check the result at mcc.nic.in..

NEET PG 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling round 1 seat allotment result on August 7, 2023. Prior to this, NEET PG Seat Allotment Process will begin today, August 5, and will continue till August 7, 2023. Applicants who had registered for NEET PG 2023 round 1 counselling will be able to check the result at mcc.nic.in. The NEET PG round 1 online reporting process will be held from August 8 to August 14. One can check the important dates, official website, and other details here.

MCC PG NEET Counselling 2023: How To Check Round 1 Result?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. On the homepage, look for the result link. Enter the login details. Your NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

MCC uploads the provisional result initially in every round for verification of the candidates/college/institute based on their choices, merit and eligibility. They will also be given an opportunity to reach out to MCC if there is any discrepancy in the result.If no discrepancy is found or if the discrepancy is rectified, then the final result is uploaded on the MCC website. The provisional result is only indicative in nature and is subject to change.

It may not be utilized for any legal purpose. Candidates are advised not to proceed for booking tickets after the declaration of the provisional result. They should wait for the final allotment letter to be issued by the MCC of DGH. Once the Candidates are allotted a seat based on their merit, choice & eligibility, in any of the Rounds of counseling conducted by MCC, the Candidates will be required to download their ‘allotment letter’ from the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in).

If the Candidate is satisfied with his/her allotment he/she may approach the allotted college/institute for completing the admission formalities within the reporting time schedule.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Date And Time

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Date And Time NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration Dates July 27 to August 3, 2023 Choice Filling and Locking Round 1 July 28 to August 4, 2023 NEET PG 2023 Seat Allotment Processing August 5 – 6, 2023 NEET PG 2023 Seat Allotment Result Round 1 August 7, 2023 Uploading of documents by candidates on MCC Portal 8-Aug-23 Reporting and Joining August 8 to 14, 2023 Verification and Sharing of Joined Candidates Data by Institutes to MCC August 14 to 16, 2023

All the participating Candidates are hereby informed that all important communications issued bythe Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) are posted on the official website of MCC i.e. www.mcc.nic.in . The authenticity of communication may be confirmed from the official website of MCC/Intra-MCC before relying upon any message circulating in social media.

