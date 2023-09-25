Home

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)’s decision to reduce the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to be eligible for counselling to zero across all categories.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Percentile Cut-Off: In a significant move, the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, a private medical college in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, has stated that it will not charge any tuition fees from the students being admitted for the academic session 2023-24 in the MD/MS Course(Non-clinical except Pathology) at the Sri Aurobindo Medical College and PG Institute (SAMCPI).

“Through this letter we wish to inform you that the Management has decided to not charge any tuition fees from the students being admitted for the academic session 2023-2023 in the MD/MS Course (Non-clinical except Pathology),” reads the official statement of Dean Dr R R Wavare. The Institute has released the detailed notification on its official website – saimsonline.com.

Sri Aurobindo Medical College and PG Institute (SAMCPI) Notice on NEET PG Fees(Download PDF)

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Percentile Cut-Off Decision

To recall our readers, several students, and medical associations have condemned the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)’s decision to reduce the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to be eligible for counselling to zero across all categories. Last week, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reduced the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to be eligible for counselling to zero across all categories. “It is for the information to candidates that the qualifying percentile for PG Courses (Medical/ Dental) for NEET PG counselling 2023 has been reduced to ‘zero’ across all categories by MoHFW,” said a notice issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate of Health Services, Government of India.

Speaking of the SAMCPI’s official notice, medical students will receive a stipend of Rs 75000 per month for all three years. Hostel and Mess facilities will be available on the college campus. The tuition fee will not be charged for the Master of Disease (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) Courses (Non-clinical except Pathology) at the Sri Aurobindo Medical College and PG Institute (SAMCPI). The hostel facility is optional for postgraduate Courses (MD/MS) in anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, microbiology, pharmacology, forensic medicine and community medicine.

To register for the Madhya Pradesh MP NEET Counselling 2023 process, candidates can apply by visiting the official website dme.mponline.gov.in. The registration process will open on September 25, 2023. The last date to apply for MP NEET PG 2023 Counselling is September 28, 2023(12:00 midnight).

