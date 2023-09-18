Home

Education

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Result Delayed; FORDA, UDFA, IMA Demands Intensifies to Reduce Cut-Off Percentile

The chorus for lowering the qualifying cut-off percentile of NEET PG 2023 grew louder when the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) wrote a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting him to confirm the possibility of decreasing the cut-off score for the NEET PG 2023 examination.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Result: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) has not declared the NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Date. Speaking of the schedule, MCC was set to declare the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 round 3 seat allotment result on Saturday, September 16, 2023. The official website — will host the NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result.

“Over the past years, we have witnessed a persistent challenge in the form of vacant seats in medical institutions across the nation, even after multiple rounds of counseling for NEET PG. This is a matter of great concern, not only for the healthcare system but also for aspiring medical professionals who are eager to contribute to our nation’s healthcare infrastructure,” FORDA in an official letter said. “Lowering the cut-off would provide a lifeline to numerous medical students who are in a state of flux due to these uncertainties,” the letter further reads.

Echoing similar concerns, the United Doctors Front Association(UDFA) wrote a letter to the Union Health Minister and National Medical Commission(NMC) demanding them to lower the qualifying cut-off percentile of NEET PG 2023 so that more potential candidates can participate in the ongoing counselling process and get admission in postgraduate courses.

“Thousands MBBS Pass-outs who appeared in NEET PG 2023, aspire to join postgraduate courses. As per the current eligibility criteria for appearing in Counselling, due to non-reducing the eligibility cut-off marks to participate in the counselling, currently a big no. of PG seats are vacant,” the letter reads.

‘Reduce NEET PG 2023 Cut Off Percentile Upto 30%’, IMA Writes Letter To Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the national voluntary organisation of physicians, wrote a letter to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to reduce the NEET PG 2023 Cut-off percentile upto 30%. Taking to X(formally Twitter), IMA wrote,” Copy of letter written to Shri @mansukhmandviya Ji, Honorable Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare regarding “Revision of cut-off criteria for NEET PG 2023.”

Copy of letter written to Shri @mansukhmandviya Ji, Honorable Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare regarding “Revision of cut-off criteria for NEET PG 2023” pic.twitter.com/BuSqMSIzYC — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) September 13, 2023

Will NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off Percentile be Reduced?

At present, there is no official update available on the revision of the NEET PG cut-off. MCC has only uploaded the updated virtual vacancy and updated the new seat list for the NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Counselling.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to Check Round 3 Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website – . Click on the ‘PG Counselling’ tab on the homepage On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Download NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result.” Insert login credentials and Check and verify the NEET PG round allotment result. Download the allotment letter and print a copy for further reference.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Date And Time(As per Information bulletin)

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE Registration/Payment 8th Sept, 2023 to 12th Sept., 2023

(12:00 NOON as per Server Time)* Payment facility will be available till 12th Sept., 2023 (till 08:00 PM ) as per Server Time Choice Filling/Locking 9th Sept., 2023 to 13th Sept., 2023 (Choice

Filling will be till 11:55 PM) as per

Server Time Choice Locking from 03:00 P.M

of 13th Sept., 2023 upto 11:55 P.M of 13th Sept., 2023 as per Server Time Processing of Seat Allotment 14th Sept., 2023 to 15th Sept., 2023 Result 16th Sept., 2023 Uploading of documents

by the candidates on MCC portal 17th Sept., 2023 Reporting 18th Sept., 2023 to

25th Sept., 2023 Verification of Joined candidates

Data by institutes Sharing of data by

MCC 26th Sept., 2023 to

27th Sept., 2023

For more details, visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee(MCC).

