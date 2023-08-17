NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Registration: Check Schedule, Seat Allotment Result Date, FAQs

Home

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Registration can be done at mcc.nic.in. Check dates, schedule, and other details here.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will start the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate(NEET PG) Counselling 2023 round two registration today, August 17, 2023. Medical candidates who wish to appear for NEET UG round 2 counselling can register online through the official website– mcc.nic.in. The last date to register for counselling is August 22, 2023(up to 12:00 NOON as per Server Time). The candidate is now allowed to upgrade the seat from the second round to the third round with a fresh payment of fees. Each round of counselling is a separate round and the rules of each round are different. Once any round commences, the rules of that round will apply to all the candidates even if they were allotted/admitted in the previous round(s) of counselling.

There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, A I Q t hird Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round (SLA(C) No. 10487 of 2021 before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India). Check dates, schedule, and other details here.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Seat Allotment Result on Aug 25

The Competent Authority will declare the NEET PG 2023 Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2023 on August 25, 2023. Candidates who have been allotted a seat in round 2 can opt for willingness to upgrade from round

2 to round 3, for which first they will have to physically report at the Round 2 allotted college/institute. After fulfilling admission formalities they can opt for willingness and have to forfeiture security deposit. Also, do fresh registration with payment of fees.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Who Can Appear?

New/fresh Registration for Round-2 is to be done by those candidates who

Have not registered in Round-1 (with full payment of fees).

Candidates who have Resigned / Not reported in Round-1 need not register again

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Date And Time

Name of the Event Check Important Dates Here Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the

participating Institutes 18th Aug., 2023 Registration/Payment Registration facility will be available from 17th Aug., 2023 to 22nd Aug., 2023 upto12:00 NOON as per Server Time * Payment facility will be available up to 08:00 PM of 22nd Aug., 2023 as per

Server Time Choice Filling/ Locking 19th Aug., 2023 to 22nd Aug., 2023 (Choice Filling will be till 11:55 PM) as per

Server TimeChoice Locking will start from 03:00 P.M of

22nd Aug upto 11:55 P.M of 22nd Aug., 2023

as per Server Time Processing of Seat Allotment 23rd Aug., 2023 to 24th Aug., 2023 Result 25th Aug, 2023 Uploading of documents by the

candidates on MCC portal 26th Aug, 2023 Reporting/ Joining 27th Aug, 2023 to 4th Sept., 2023

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2: FAQs

Who will be eligible for Third Round?

The following categories of candidates are eligible for the third Round

Candidates who are registering for the first time.

Candidates who have registered but not been allotted a seat in Round-1 &Round 2.

Candidates who exit with forfeiture in round 2 can participate in 3 round but with fresh payment of fees

Who will not be eligible for the third Round of Counseling?

Candidates who have joined seats in Round-1 or Round-2 and the State Quota seat (as per the data shared by the States) and not willing to upgrade will not be eligible or do no exit as per the scheme.

NOTE: Once round 2 commences the rules of Round 2 shall apply and the rules of round 1 will not apply. Similarly, the rules of third round will apply only in third round and the rules of Stray Vacancy round will apply only on stray vacancy round.

