NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Registration: Check Schedule, Seat Allotment Result Dates

NEET PG round 3 counselling registration will begin today at mcc.nic.in. Medical candidates who wish to appear for NEET PG round 3 counselling can register online through the official website– mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: MCC Stray Vacancy Round Schedule, Seat Allotment Result, FAQs

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will start the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate(NEET PG) Counselling 2023 round three registration today, September 22, 2023. Medical candidates who wish to appear for NEET PG round 3 counselling can register online through the official website– mcc.nic.in. The last date to register for counselling is September 25, 2023(up to 12:00 NOON as per Server Time).

Keep a note: The registration/ payment window will be available from September 22 to 25. Choice filling will begin on September 22 and it will end on September 25 at 11:59 pm. Choice locking will take place from 4:00 PM to 11:59 PM on September 25. The Processing of seat allotment will happen from September 26 to 27. The round 3 seat allotment result will be declared on September 28, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Schedule – Direct Link

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Revised Schedule – Round 3 Date And Time

Fresh Registration/Payment Choice Filling & Choice

Locking Processing of Seat

Allotment Publication of

Result Reporting at allotted

College 22nd September, 2023 to 25th September, 2023

(up to 12:00 NOON of 25.09.2023 as per the server timing)*Payment facility will be available till 03:00 PM of 25th Sept., 2023 (as per Server timing) 22nd September, 2023 to

25th September, 2023 (Choice filling available from 03:00 P.M of 22nd Sept. upto 11:59 PM of 25th Sept., 2023)

Choice Locking will be available from 04:00 PM up to 11:59 PM of 25th Sept., 2023 (as per Server timing) 26th September, 2023 to 27th September, 2023 28th September,

2023 29th September, 2023 to 6th October, 2023

(up to 05:00 PM as per the Server timing)

Eligibility criteria for Round 3 candidates:

Fresh Registration with payment of registration fee for Round-3.

Fresh/New Registration Round 3 for those candidates who

Have not registered in Round-1 or Round 2 (with full payment of fees).

Have Resigned from Round 2 need to fill fresh choices with full payment of fees.

Who registered in Round-2 and exited with Forfeiture of fees without joining can register again with fresh payment of fees.

Those who registered but were not allotted a seat in Round-1 & Round-2 need not register again.

Exercising of Fresh Choice filling and locking of choices

Publication of result of third Round on MCC website, mandatory Uploading of essential certificates on MCC website.

Physical Reporting at the Allotted Medical/ Dental College/institute after third Round with original documents.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday reduced the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to be eligible for counselling to zero across all categories. However, aspirants and other medical institutions are not happy with the decision. The MCC NEET round 3 registration will be closed on September 25, (up to 12:00 noon) as per Server Time. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the MCC website for further updates.

