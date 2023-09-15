Home

NEET PG 2023: Despite Cut-Off Reduction Request, MCC to Declare Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow

Medical aspirants who had registered for the third round of NEET PG counselling can check their status on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Despite several requests to reduce the NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off percentile, the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC), the sole competent authority will release the round-3 seat allotment result of NEET PG counselling tomorrow, September 16, 2023. Medical aspirants who had registered for the third round of NEET PG counselling can check their status on the official website – mcc.nic.in. Shortlisted aspirants can report for admission at the allotted medical colleges between September 18 and September 25. Going by the schedule, the MCC NEET reporting process will be held for eight days. One can check the important dates, the official website, how to check the allotment letter, documents required during reporting and other details here.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 Schedule

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE Registration/Payment 8th Sept, 2023 to 12th Sept., 2023

(12:00 NOON as per Server Time)* Payment facility will be available till 12th Sept., 2023 (till 08:00 PM ) as per Server Time Choice Filling/Locking 9th Sept., 2023 to 13th Sept., 2023 (Choice

Filling will be till 11:55 PM) as per

Server Time Choice Locking from 03:00 P.M

of 13th Sept., 2023 upto 11:55 P.M of 13th Sept., 2023 as per Server Time Processing of Seat Allotment 14th Sept., 2023 to 15th Sept., 2023 Result 16th Sept., 2023 Uploading of documents

by the candidates on MCC portal 17th Sept., 2023 Reporting 18th Sept., 2023 to

25th Sept., 2023 Verification of Joined candidates

Data by institutes Sharing of data by

MCC 26th Sept., 2023 to

27th Sept., 2023

Reduce NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off To Allow More Candidates In Counselling

The United Doctors Front Association(UDFA) has written a letter to the Union Health Minister and National Medical Commission(NMC) demanding them to lower the qualifying cut-off percentile of NEET PG 2023 so that more potential candidates can participate in the ongoing counselling process and get admission in postgraduate courses. “Thousands MBBS Pass-outs who appeared in NEET PG 2023, aspire to join postgraduate courses. As per the current eligibility criteria for appearing in Counselling, due to non-reducing the eligibility cut-off marks to participate in the counselling, currently a big no. of PG seats are vacant,” the letter reads.

“If NBE will not revise the lowering in qualifying cut-off percentile to participate in ongoing counselling the vacancy will be same which will be UNJUSTICE for the potential candidates for getting admission in post graduate courses,” the UDFA President in an official statement said.

Echoing similar concerns, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the national voluntary organisation of physicians, wrote a letter to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to reduce the NEET PG 2023 Cut-off percentile upto 30%.

“As a result of high cutoff scores, aspiring medical students will not only be prevented from entering postgraduation but will also be compelled to travel overseas to pursue their dream field of postgraduation, further depleting the medical manpower pool in India. We cannot afford to lose these precious gems in such a time when the country needs a full blown medical army to protect citizens,” IMA in an official letter stated. At present, there is no official update available on the revision of the NEET PG cut-off. MCC has only uploaded the updated virtual vacancy and updated the new seat list for the NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Counselling.

How to Check NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download NEET PG 2023 Counselling Result.” Enter the details, and your result will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout of it for future reference.

Once the Candidates are allotted a seat based on their merit, choice & eligibility, in any of the Rounds of counseling conducted by MCC, the Candidates will be required to download their ‘allotment letter’ from the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in). If the Candidate is satisfied with his/her allotment he/she may approach the allotted college/institute for completing the admission formalities within the reporting time schedule. Original documents required at the time of joining in allotted Medical/Dental College.

Allotment Letter issued by MCC (Essential document)

Admit Card issued by NBE (Essential document)

Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE (Essential document).

High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date or birth. (Essential document).

For more details, visit the official website of MCC.

