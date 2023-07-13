Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule to Bombay High Court Hearing: A Brief Timeline of Events
NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will publish the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) anytime soon. This year, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) on March 05, 2023. As soon as the MCC NEET PG Counselling schedule pdf is released, medical aspirants will be able to register themselves and lock their choices on the portal. To recall our students, several aspirants wanted to postpone the examination from the scheduled date by two to three months. However, despite several petitions, letters, and protests, the examination was held as per the academic calendar. In this article, we have provided you with a brief timeline of events.
NEET PG 2023: Here’s a Brief Timeline of Events
NEET-PG 2023 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses of the 2023-24 admission session. Applicants who have qualified the NBEMS NEET PG 2023 examination will be eligible to register for the counselling process. Registration for NEET – PG Counselling conducted by MCC can only be submitted online through the Medical Counselling Committee website www.mcc.nic.in. Registration submitted through any other mode will be summarily rejected. For more details, check the official website.
