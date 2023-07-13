Home

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule to Bombay High Court Hearing: A Brief Timeline of Events

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will publish the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) anytime soon. This year, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) on March 05, 2023. As soon as the MCC NEET PG Counselling schedule pdf is released, medical aspirants will be able to register themselves and lock their choices on the portal. To recall our students, several aspirants wanted to postpone the examination from the scheduled date by two to three months. However, despite several petitions, letters, and protests, the examination was held as per the academic calendar. In this article, we have provided you with a brief timeline of events.

NEET PG 2023: Here’s a Brief Timeline of Events

July 2023(tentative): NEET PG Counselling Schedule Expected to release soon (tentative). Media reports suggest NEET PG Counselling is likely to be released on July 15, 2023(tentative). However, MCC Officials have not released any exact date or time. July, 2023(tentative): Candidates must register, pay fees, and fill out their course and college preferences during the NEET PG counselling 2023. Admission will be granted based on the choices filled by the graduates, NEET PG 2023 rank, and seat availability. July, 2023: Recently, the Bombay High Court(HC) ruled that temporary service cannot be counted when determining a medical officer’s eligibility to appear in NEET PG as an in-service candidate. While temporary service can be counted for awarding marks(grace scores) to a medical officer posted in rural areas, the court clarified that a minimum of three years of permanent service is required/mandatory for the status of in-service candidate in NEET PG. “Unlike clause 5.2 (of the GR) which admits of even a temporary tenure to be counted for allotment of grace marks, clause 4.2 expressly lays down that for counting the minimum service of 3 years as the eligibility criterion, the service rendered on temporary basis will not be counted”, the court said, LIVE Law reported. The Bombay High Court(HC) dismissed a writ petition filed by a doctor seeking in-service candidate status for the NEET-PG 2023. The petition was filed by Dr. Sandeep Ragade, who was appointed as a Medical Officer Class-I on a temporary basis in Aurangabad’s Paithan, on June 1, 2016. June 17, 2023: The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the scorecard for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) examination. The scorecard has been published for All India 50% quota seats. Interested and eligible candidates can download the NBEMS NEET PG 2023 Scorecard by visiting the official website at nbe.edu.in. March 14, 2023: NEET PG Result declared. March 5, 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) on March 05, 2023. February 22, 2023: In the midst of ongoing calls to postpone the NEET PG 2023 exam, protesting students along with Advocate Ravi Ponempalli met with NMC officials and submitted a representation requesting the postponement of the NEET PG 2023 exam. February 16, 2023: The students have filed a separate plea in the Supreme Court seeking a postponement of the NEET PG exam. February 8, 2023: A group of aspirants has started a petition on Change.org seeking the postponement of NEET PG exams. As per recent updates, 10,000 aspirants have signed the petition. “Our concern as a NEET-PG aspirant is: Exam date has been kept as 5th March 2023. Today [7/2/2023] NBE has released a notice stating that interns finishing their internship till August can also participate in the exam on 5th March, which obviously indicates counseling will not happen before August,” reads the text of the petition. February 7, 2023: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) called for a nationwide protest at Jantar Mantar on February 7, followed by the suspension of OPD services. February 7, 2023: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has once again extended the cut-off date for completion of an internship for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 aspirants from June 30 to August 11, 2023. Earlier, the cut-off date for aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship was June 30. January 27, 2023: The National Board Examination (NBE) closed the registration process for the NEET PG 2023. NEET PG Counselling Round 1 Registration – Explained Main counseling Registration which will include payment of Non- Refundable Registration fee and Refundable Security Deposit (to be refunded only in the account from which payment has been made). You may like to read Exercising of Choices and Locking of choices.

NEET-PG 2023 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses of the 2023-24 admission session. Applicants who have qualified the NBEMS NEET PG 2023 examination will be eligible to register for the counselling process. Registration for NEET – PG Counselling conducted by MCC can only be submitted online through the Medical Counselling Committee website . Registration submitted through any other mode will be summarily rejected. For more details, check the official website.

