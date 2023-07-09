Home

Education

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Registration: Know More About Seat Allotment, Upgradation Process

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Registration: Know More About Seat Allotment, Upgradation Process

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Registration: The NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: MCC is likely to begin the counselling process from July 15, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to publish a detailed schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) Counselling on July 15, 2023. As per the directions issued by Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in SLA(C) No. 10487 of 2021, the AIQ scheme has been modified and 04 rounds of AIQ counselling will be conducted by MCC of DGHS, MoHFW. Hence, 3rd round i.e. mop-up round, and the fourth round i.e. stray vacancy round will be conducted in AIQ from 2021-22 onwards.

Trending Now

Each round of counselling is a separate round and the rules of each round are different. Once any round commences, the rules of that round will apply to all the candidates even if they were allotted/admitted in the previous round(s) ofcounselling. The rules of round 1 will only apply to the rules of round 1. Once Round 2 commences the rules of Round 2 shall apply and the rules of Round 1 will not apply. In this article, we have explained the basic steps involved in the NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Registration. Check details here.

You may like to read

NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Registration – Explained

Candidates who registered for Round-1 and did not get any seat allotted are not required to register again. Check the registration steps here.

Fresh New Registration for Round-2 is to be done for those candidates who • Have not registered in Round-1 (with full payment of fees). Candidates who have Resigned / Not reported in Round-1 need not register again. Fresh Choice filling Round-2. Publication of result of Round-2 on MCC website. Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College against Round 2

“MCC of DGHS will share the data of joined candidates up to round 2 of counselling with all the participating States. Similarly, the participating States will also share the data of joined candidates up to their round 2. This will prevent duplication of candidates and seat blocking by the candidates,” MCC in NEET PG 2022 Counselling Information Bulletin said.

NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Registration – What’s Next?

Round 1- AIQ, Deemed, Central Universities & DNB

AIQ Round 2-AIQ, Deemed, Central Universities & DNB

Mop-Up Round- AIQ, Deemed, Central Universities & DNB

Stray Vacancy- AIQ, Deemed, Central Universities & DNB.For AIQ and Central Universities/Institutes- MCC will conduct the counselling For Deemed Universities- Respective Deemed University will conduct the

counselling.

What are the circumstances wherein the refundable security deposit will be forfeited?

Under the following circumstances, the refundable security deposit will be forfeited by MCC:

Where a Candidate has been allotted a seat in Round 2 or subsequent rounds anddoes not report at the allotted college to complete the admission process.

The Security Deposit will be forfeited if the admission gets cancelled after allotment due to any reason. E.g., in case the candidate gives wrong information at the time of registration on the basis of which a seat may be allotted and later cancelled by the Admission Authorities at the time of reporting or fails to produce the required documents at the time of admission.

Is it necessary to join the allotted Medical / Dental College in Round-1 to get a chance to participate in the next round (2nd Round)?

If a candidate does not report at the allotted institute in Round-1, this will be considered as ‘Free Exit’ (option available only in Round-1). However, candidates who have not joined (the Round- 1 allotted seat) by availing the free exit option may participate again in Round-2 after logging in with their earlier Registration details.

Who will be eligible for Mop Up Round?

As per NEET PG 2022 Counselling Information Bulletin, the Following categories of candidates are eligible for Mop Up Round

Candidates who are registering for the first time. Candidates who have registered but not been allotted a seat in Round-1 & Round 2. All candidates except those who are holding a seat of Round-1 or Round 2 of State counselling (as per the data shared by the States) or the counselling conducted by MCC of DGHS. Candidates who exit with forfeiture but with fresh payment of fees.

Whether I am eligible for State Counseling if allotted a seat in 2nd Round of DGHS?

If a candidate has been allotted a seat in Round-2 but not reported at the allotted Institute, he/she can exit with Forfeiture of Fees i.e. the Refundable Security Deposit will be forfeited. However, once the candidate joins a seat allotted in 2nd Round (of AIQ/ Deemed University/DNB) he/she will not be eligible for exiting the seat and not eligible for any other round of Counseling including State Counseling. The names of such candidates who have joined in Round-2 of AIQ/ Deemed/ Central Universities/DNB will be circulated to all state counseling authorities for prohibiting them to participate in any other counseling.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Date: Check Details Here

The NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the official website of MCC at MCC under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health will conduct NEET PG counselling 2023 for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, 100% seats of Deemed/Central Universities, and 100% all India open DNB seats.

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES Registration/Payment To Be Announced Soon Choice Filling/ Locking To Be Announced Soon Verification of Internal Candidates by the

respective Universities/Institutes To Be Announced Soon Processing of Seat Allotment To Be Announced Soon Result To Be Announced Soon Reporting/ Joining To Be Announced Soon

NEET PG Counselling 2023: How To Register Online For Round 2 at mcc.nic.in?

Go to the official website of MCC at . Click on the PG counselling section. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it. Enter the required information and register on the portal. Now login and fill up the application form. Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form. Take a printout of the application form

NEET PG Counselling Round 2: What is Seat Allotment Process?

Going by the previous year’s counselling schedule, the allotment of seats is being made to eligible and qualified candidates as per their merit and ranking based on the NEET Examinations conducted by National Board of Examinations (NBE) for P.G. NEET from the academic year 2017-18 onwards. If a candidate does not report at the allotted institute in Round-1, this will be considered as ‘Free Exit’ (option available only in Round-1). However, candidates who have not joined (the Round- 1 allotted seat) by availing the free exit option may participate again in Round-2 after logging in with their earlier Registration details. After allotment of seats by the MCC of DGHS, the admission fee is collected by NBE Authorities.

What documents are required at the time of joining in allotted Medical / Dental College?

Original documents required at the time of joining in allotted Medical/Dental College are as mentioned below:

Allotment Letter issued by MCC (Essential document)

Admit Card issued by NBE (Essential document)

Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE (Essential document)

Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations. (Essential document)

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate. (Essential document)

Internship Completion Certificate/Certificate from the Head of Institution or College that the candidate shall complete the Internship by 31st March, of the year of admission. (Essential document)

What is second round of online allotment process & who are eligible for the same?

Round-2 of online allotment process is fresh allotment and up-gradation round wherein the candidates who have not registered initially during round-1 can register and participate for round-2. Candidates who have joined Round-1 allotted seat can opt for up-gradation during Round- 2. And, candidates who were allotted Round-1 seat but did not join it, can also participate without fresh registration.

Do I have to fill-up choices of subject and College to participate in second Round of allotment process separately?

Yes, for Round-2 and Mop Up round of Deemed/ Central Universities, candidates are required to submit fresh choices. During the second round of online allotment process, the choice of higher preference will be considered for up-gradation for those candidates who give option to upgrade their choice at the time of admission at allotted Medical/Dental College. During Round-2, fresh allotment will be considered for those eligible candidates who could not be allotted seat due to nonavailability of seat in Round-1, (subject to availability of seat) and for candidates whohave logged in again in Round-2 after Free Exit from Round- 1. Candidates are advised to go through these important questions related to the scheme of counselling before registering on the MCC website, in order to understand the scheme of counseling.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES