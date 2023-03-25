Home

Education

MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Overview of 50% All India Quota admissions, Rank, Cutoff, Seat Availability

MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Overview of 50% All India Quota admissions, Rank, Cutoff, Seat Availability

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The registration for NEET – PG Counselling conducted by MCC can only be submitted online through the Medical Counselling Committee website at www.mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2023 Scorecard Expected Tomorrow at nbe.edu.in.

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC), the designated counseling authority, is expected to release the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate(NEET PG 2023) soon. The registration for NEET – PG Counselling conducted by MCC can only be submitted online through the Medical Counselling Committee website at www.mcc.nic.in. The verification of documents and eligibility determination of the candidates will be undertaken at the time of the counseling/admission process by the concerned authority.

NEET PG 2023: Availability of Seats and Counseling

The Counseling for 50% seats of All India Quota will be conducted by MCC of DGHS The counseling for 100% seats of Deemed/Central Universities will be conducted by MCC of DGHS The Counseling for 100% all India open DNB seats will be conducted by MCC of DGHS

“The Registration for NEET-PG 2023 at the time of Counseling to be conducted by designated counseling authority (MCC) will be as per the details of candidates submitted in NBEMS NEET-PG 2023 Application Form and will be pre-populated in the Registration Form for counseling,” NBEMS in the information bulletin said. Hence, candidates are advised to maintain their same registration details e.g. mobile number, email ID, etc. as provided in the NBEMS NEET-PG 2023 application form.

You may like to read

Will MCC Entertain Category Change?

The Category/PwD status filled by the candidates while applying for NEET-PG 2023 will not be changed by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) of DGHS, Govt of India at the time of counseling.

NEET PG Qualifying Criteria

The eligibility criteria for participation in counseling towards allotment of PG seats conducted by designatedcounseling authority shall be in accordance with the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations (as per latest amendment) notified by the NMC/ the erstwhile MCI with prior approval of MoHFW, Govt. of India.

Name of the Category Minimum Qualifying/Eligibility Criteria Cut-off (Out of 800) General / EWS 50th percentile 291 General-PwBD 45th percentile 274 SC/ST/ OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th percentile 257

Admission Process

NEET-PG 2023 is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2023-24 which will include the following:

All India 50% quota seats for all States/Union territories of India. State quota seats for all States/Union territories of India. All Private Medical Colleges, Institutions & Universities/Deemed Universities all across the country Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions. Post MBBS DNB Courses, Direct 6 years DrNB Courses and Post MBBS NBEMS Diploma Courses

The following Medical institutions are not covered by centralized admissions for MD/MS seats through NEET- PG for the 2023-24 session:

AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS PGIMER, Chandigarh JIPMER, Puducherry NIMHANS, Bengaluru Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum

“No State Government/Private Medical college/Universities shall be conducting any separate entrance for admission to their MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the admission session 2023-24, “NBEMS added.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: All You Need to Know About Different Types of Rank

All India 50% quota rank: This is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in the NEET-PG 2023 and are eligible for All India 50% quota counseling and is valid only for All India 50% quota MD/MS/ PG Diploma Courses (2023-24 admission session).

This is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in the NEET-PG 2023 and are eligible for All India 50% quota counseling and is valid only for All India 50% quota MD/MS/ PG Diploma Courses (2023-24 admission session). All India 50% quota Category Rank: This is the overall merit position of the candidate in the

category (OBC/SC/ST/EWS) as opted by the candidate in the NEET–PG 2023 amongst the candidates of the same category who are eligible for All India 50% quota counseling and is valid only for All India 50% quota MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses.

NEET PG 2023 State Counselling

Different states have different eligibility criteria and reservation policies. State Government / Counseling authorities are requested to create their own application forms customized to their requirements to determine the eligibility of the candidates for opting for seats in the concerned state based on their eligibility criteria, reservation policies, benefit to in-service candidates, benefit to candidates who have undergone rural / difficult area postings.

NEET PG 2023 Counseling And Reservation

Reservation of PG Medical seats shall be as per the norms of the Government of India and respective State Governments as may be applicable. As Per MHA notification dated 4th March 2021, OCI/PIO will be treated as foreigners and only eligible for NRI seats and will NOT be eligible for Indian National seats like All India Quota, State Quota, Paid Management seats of Deemed universities and Private medical colleges. For more details, refer to the NEET PG 2023 Information Bulletin.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.