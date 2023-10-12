Home

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Revised; Check Fresh Registration Dates

The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) has extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 counselling stray vacancy round registration deadline till October 12, 2023 (up to 5 PM).

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) has extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 counselling stray vacancy round registration deadline till October 12, 2023 (up to 5 PM). The payment facility will also be available up to 7 PM of October 12, 2023. “The Choice filling for Stray Vacancy Round was delayed since many PG DNB Institutes had not reported the candidates online. Hence, the competent authority has decided to extend the schedule for Stray Vacancy Round of PG Counselling 2023 as under,” MCC in an official notification.

The competent authority will conclude the choice-filling process by 8:00 AM on October 13, 2023. Candidates can check the important dates and times, the official website, and other details below.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Revised Schedule: Stray Vacancy Round Date And Time

Name of the event Fresh Registration upto 05:00 P.M of 12.10.2023 Reset Registration upto 03:00 P.M of 12.10.2023 Payment Facility upto 07:00 P.M of 12.10.2023 Choice Filling upto 08:00 A.M of 13.10.2023 Choice Locking will get activated from 08:00 P.M of 12.10.2023 upto 08:00 A.M of 13.10.2023 Seat Processing 13th Oct., 2023 to 14th Oct., 2023 Result Publication 15th Oct., 2023

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Revised Schedule: Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Date And Time

The MCC seat allotment result will be published for the stray vacancy round on October 15. Candidates can download the NEET PG Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website of the Committee at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to Check MCC NEET Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link(which is yet to be active) to check the allotment result.

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the PG Medical section.

Search the result link. Enter the login details, if required.

Your NEET PG 2023 Counselling Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Selected candidates will have to appear for the reporting process between October 16 to October 20, 2023. For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling. All participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturday and Sunday as working days. For more details, check the official website of MCC.

