Home

Education

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result Soon; Here’s Direct Link

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result Soon; Here’s Direct Link

NEET PG Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result 2023 can be downloaded by visiting the official website of the Committee at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Choice Filling For Stray Vacancy Round to Begin Soon; MCC Revised Schedule Here

NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Result 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will announce the seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling anytime soon at mcc.nic.in. The MCC seat allotment result will be released for the stray vacancy round. Candidates can download the NEET PG Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website of the Committee at . If we go through the revised counselling schedule, the NEET PG Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result was scheduled to be declared on Sunday, October 15, 2023. However, on October 13, the counselling schedule was revised.

Trending Now

“MCC is in receipt of requests from many candidates for extension of schedule of Stray Vacancy Round of PG Counselling 2023 since few states are in process of completing their Round-3 counselling and hence have not shared data of joined candidates for weeding out by MCC,” reads the official website of MCC. As per the revised schedule, Choice Locking was scheduled to be held from 04:00 PM on October 15 upto 11:59 PM of October 15.

You may like to read

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result

NEET PG 2023 Revised Counselling Schedule: Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result

Name of the event and important dates here Choice Filling upto 11:59 P.M of 15.10.2023 Choice Locking will get activated from 04:00 P.M of 15.10.2023 upto 11:59 P.M of 15.10.2023

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result Date And Time

Name of the event Fresh Registration/Payment: 9th October, 2023 to 11th October, 2023 Choice Filling & Choice Locking: 9th October, 2023 to 11th October, 2023 Choice Locking will be available from 04:00 PM up to 11:59 PM of 11th Oct., 2023 (as per Server timing) Processing of Seat Allotment: 12th Oct., 2023 to 13th Oct., 2023 Publication of Result: October 14, 2023 Reporting at allotted College: 15th Oct., 2023 to 20th Oct., 2023 (up to 05:00 PM as per the Server timing)

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to Check MCC NEET Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link(which is yet to be active) to check the allotment result.

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at . On the homepage, click on the PG Medical section. Search the result link. Enter the login details, if required. Your NEET PG 2023 Counselling Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET PG Reporting Time

Selected candidates will have to appear for the reporting process between October 15 to October 20, 2023. For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling. All participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturday and Sunday as working days. For more details, check the official website of MCC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES