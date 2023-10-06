Home

Education

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result Next Week; How to Check

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result Next Week; How to Check

NEET PG Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result 2023 can be downloaded by visiting the official website of the Committee at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Choice Filling For Stray Vacancy Round to Begin Soon; MCC Revised Schedule Here

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will declare the seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling next week. The MCC seat allotment result will be published for the stray vacancy round. Candidates can download the NEET PG Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website of the Committee at mcc.nic.in. If we go through the revised counselling schedule, the NEET PG Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result will be declared on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Check important schedule, reporting dates, and other details here.

Trending Now

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result Date And Time

Name of the event Fresh Registration/Payment: 9th October, 2023 to 11th October, 2023 Choice Filling & Choice Locking: 9th October, 2023 to 11th October, 2023 Choice Locking will be available from 04:00 PM up to 11:59 PM of 11th Oct., 2023 (as per Server timing) Processing of Seat Allotment: 12th Oct., 2023 to 13th Oct., 2023 Publication of Result: October 14, 2023 Reporting at allotted College: 15th Oct., 2023 to 20th Oct., 2023 (up to 05:00 PM as per the Server timing)

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to Check MCC NEET Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link(which is yet to be active) to checkthe allotment result.

You may like to read

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the PG Medical section. Search the result link. Enter the login details, if required. Your NEET PG 2023 Counselling Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET PG Reporting Time

Selected candidates will have to appear for the reporting process between October 15 to October 20, 2023. For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling. All participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturday and Sunday as working days. For more details, check the official website of MCC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES