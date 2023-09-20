Home

Education

NEET PG 2023 Cut-off: Health Ministry Approves Reduction of Qualifying Percentile to Zero Across All Categories

NEET PG 2023 Cut-off: Health Ministry Approves Reduction of Qualifying Percentile to Zero Across All Categories

In a major step, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has considered reducing the qualifying percentile for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023 ). The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked NMC to reduce the NEET PG 2023 cut-off to “zero” across all categories.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: MCC Stray Vacancy Round Schedule, Seat Allotment Result, FAQs

NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off: In a significant move, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has considered reducing the qualifying percentile for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023). The Ministry has asked the National Medical Commission(NMC) to reduce the NEET PG 2023 cut-off to ‘zero’ across all categories. “I am directed to refer to the above mentioned subject and to say that the recommendation for reduction in the qualifying percentile for post graduate courses for 2023 (NEET PG 2023) has been considered in the ministry. Approval of competent authority is hereby conveyed for reduction of qualifying percentile for NEET-PG 2023 to ‘Zero’ across all categories,” said Sunil Kumar Gupta, Under Secretary to the Government of India in an official notice.

Trending Now

Confirming the information on X(formally Twitter), the National Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Dr Rohan Krishnan has condemned the decision. Terming the decision as very bad, he wrote, “I completely disagree with the bizarre circular released by @MoHFW_INDIA of removing cut off bar from#NEETPG. @PMOIndia – it is only going to promote corruption and high fee in pvt medical colleges. It is Shameful tht any medical body supported this step of zero percent merit. Medical Industry has come for sale in India and Merit is dying everyday.”

You may like to read

Health Ministry Approves Reduction of Qualifying Percentile to Zero Across All Categories| Official Notice Inside

NEET PG 2023 Cut-off: Check Reactions Here

Calling the approval a very bad decision, Krishnan stated that it is the killing of merit. He stated that the medical Industry has come for sale in India. Condemning the decision, he said that he would want the government to take back this step.

I completely disagree with the bizarre circular released by @MoHFW_INDIA of removing cut off bar from#NEETPG. @PMOIndia – it is only going to promote corruption and high fee in pvt medical colleges.

It is Shameful tht any medical body supported this step of zero percent merit.… pic.twitter.com/emv6crDBYw — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) September 20, 2023

Echoing similar concerns, FAIMA Doctors Association wrote,” We are shocked to see such notice released by Ministry of Health regarding NEET PG Cut off. It is ridiculous to see zero percentile candidates are eligible for getting a Postgraduate Seat. This is mockery of the standard of Medical Education & healthcare system.”

We are shocked to see such notice released by Ministry of Health regarding NEET PG Cut off.

It is ridiculous to see zero percentile candidates are eligible for getting a Postgraduate Seat.

This is mockery of the standard of Medical Education & healthcare system @DrRohanKrishna3 pic.twitter.com/kyNfoRJFmd — FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) September 20, 2023

Over the past few days, the medical associations including the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), United Doctors Front Association(UDFA), and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have been requesting the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and NMC to decrease the cut-off score for the NEET PG 2023 examination. In order to be eligible for admission to Postgraduate Medical Course for an academic year, it shall be necessary for a person with benchmark disabilities as specified under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, to score the minimum marks of 45th percentile for General Category and 40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC in the National Eligibility-cumEntrance Test (NEET-PG).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES