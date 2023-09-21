Home

Amid NEET PG 2023 Cut Off Percentile Row; MCC Releases Round 3, Stray Vacancy Schedule

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 round 3 registration will begin on Friday, September 22, 2023. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers NEET counselling has released the revised schedule on its website — . The development comes after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday reduced the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to be eligible for counselling to zero across all categories. The MCC NEET round 3 registration will be closed on September 25, (up to 12:00 noon) as per Server Time.

Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 exam will now be eligible to participate in the counselling process. “It is for the information to candidates that the qualifying percentile for PG Courses (Medical/ Dental) for NEET PG counselling 2023 has been reduced to ‘zero’ across all categories by MoHFW,” said a notice issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate of Health Services, Government of India.

The choice-locking process will be held on September 22, and the processing of seats will be done from September 26 to 27, 2023. The NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result will be announced on September 28. Candidates can report to the allotted college between September 29 to October 6, 2023. Candidates can check the revised NEET Counselling schedule here.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Revised Schedule – Date And Time

Fresh Registration/Payment Choice Filling & Choice

Locking Processing of Seat

Allotment Publication of

Result Reporting at allotted

College 22nd September, 2023 to 25th September, 2023

(up to 12:00 NOON of 25.09.2023 as per the server timing) *Payment facility will be available till 03:00 PM of 25th Sept., 2023 (as per Server timing) 22nd September, 2023 to

25th September, 2023 (Choice filling available from 03:00 P.M of 22nd Sept. upto 11:59 PM of 25th Sept., 2023)

Choice Locking will be available from 04:00 PM up to 11:59 PM of 25th Sept., 2023 (as per Server timing) 26th September, 2023 to 27th September, 2023 28th September,

2023 29th September, 2023 to 6th October, 2023

(up to 05:00 PM as per the Server timing)

