Home

Education

NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off: Will NMC Revise Cut-Off Percentile? Know How It Will Benefit Medical Students

NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off: Will NMC Revise Cut-Off Percentile? Know How It Will Benefit Medical Students

The National Medical Commission(NMC) is likely to reduce the cut-off percentile for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate).

NEET PG 2023: Whether the National Medical Commission(NMC) will reduce the cut-off percentile for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) is a much-debated topic. According to a news report published by Indian Express, the National Medical Commission is expected to lower the NEET PG cut-off 2023. Over the past few days, the medical associations including the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), United Doctors Front Association(UDFA), and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have been requesting the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and NMC to decrease the cut-off score for the NEET PG 2023 examination.

Trending Now

NBEMS NEET PG Percentile: What Does Information Bulletin say?

In order to be eligible for admission to Postgraduate Medical Course for an academic year, it shall be necessary for a person with benchmark disabilities as specified under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, to score the minimum marks of 45th percentile for General Category and 40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC in the National Eligibility-cumEntrance Test (NEET-PG). The eligibility criteria for participation in counseling towards allotment of PG seats conducted by designated counseling authority shall be in accordance with the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations (as per the latest amendment) notified by the NMC/ the erstwhile MCI with prior approval of MoHFW, Govt. of India.

Serial No CATEGORY ELIGIBILITY

CRITERIA 1 General/EWS 50th Percentile 2 SC/ST/OBC

(Including PwD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile 3 UR PwD 45th Percentile

NEET 2023 Cut-Off Percentile: Why Lowering of NEET PG Cut-Off Percentile Will Benefit Candidates?

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), a professional association for resident doctors in India, wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting him to confirm the possibility of decreasing the cut-off score for the NEET PG 2023 examination. As per the FORDA’s letter to the Union Health Minister, considering the possibility of decreasing the cut-off score for the NEET PG 2023 examination has several significant advantages.

You may like to read

Preventing Seat Wastage: By lowering the cut-off, a large number of eligible candidates can be given the opportunity to fill these vacant seats, thereby preventing a wastage of valuable resources and infrastructure.

By lowering the cut-off, a large number of eligible candidates can be given the opportunity to fill these vacant seats, thereby preventing a wastage of valuable resources and infrastructure. Filling pre and paraclinical seats: In recent times, there have been protests regarding the recruitment of only doctors as faculty members in pre and paraclinical subjects in major government institutions. Lowering the cut-off would facilitate the filling of these seats and potentially alleviate this concern in the long run.

In recent times, there have been protests regarding the recruitment of only doctors as faculty members in pre and paraclinical subjects in major government institutions. Lowering the cut-off would facilitate the filling of these seats and potentially alleviate this concern in the long run. There is considerable uncertainty surrounding the future of NEET PG, with the possibility that this might be the last NEET PG examination ever conducted. Lowering the cut-off would provide a lifeline to numerous medical students who are in a state of flux due to these uncertainties.

Why IMA Wants Reduction in NEET PG 2023 Cut Off Percentile to 30%?

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the national voluntary organisation of physicians, wrote a letter to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to reduce the NEET PG 2023 Cut-off percentile up to 30%. Due to high cut-off scores, aspiring medical students will not only be prevented from entering postgraduation but will also be compelled to travel overseas to pursue their dream field of postgraduation, further depleting the medical manpower pool in India. By reducing the NEET PG 2023 Cut Off percentile up to 30 %, most of the seats will be filled in both clinical and non-clinical branches.

UNJUSTICE for the Potential Candidates: UDFA letter to NMC

The United Doctors Front Association(UDFA) has written a letter to the Union Health Minister and NMC demanding them to lower the qualifying cut-off percentile of NEET PG 2023 so that more potential candidates can participate in the ongoing counselling process and get admission in postgraduate courses. If NBE does not revise the lowering in qualifying cut-off percentile to participate in ongoing counselling the vacancy will be the same which will be UNJUSTICE for the potential candidates for getting admission in Postgraduate courses.

For this year, the qualifying cut-off percentile must be reduced upto a certain level more than the previous year, so that all clinical and non-clinical seats be filled. As a result, medical associations are requesting NMC so that students can get a fair chance to appear in ongoing NEET PG 2023 Mop Up and stray rounds counsellings.

NMC Likely to Revise NEET Cut-Off Percentile

“The reduction in NEET PG 2023 cut-off will not lower the standard of medical education, nor it will be a compromise to the service. The students will anyway be admitted to the postgraduate programmes after a rigorous MBBS course. The syllabus for the MBBS programmes is designed in such a way that it serves the medical needs of the country,” NMC member Dr Harish Gupta was quoted as saying to Indian Express. At present, the NMC member has not confirmed when the Commission will announce the revised NEET PG cut-off. Moreover, no official update has been made on what the revised cut-off will be.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES