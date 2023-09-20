Home

The Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 CAP-3 has been postponed due to a delay in the MCC AIQ round 3 counselling result.

NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off Percentile: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State has postponed the round 3 counselling schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate(NEET PG) till further notice.The Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 CAP-3 has been postponed due to a delay in the MCC AIQ round 3 counselling result.

“In view of the delay in Declaration of Round 3 of AIQ counselling by Medical Counselling Committee, New Delhi and in spirit of the schedule for State Counselling declared by National Medical Commission, New Delhi the Competent Authority has decided to postpone the schedule for CAP Round – 3 of NEET-PG & NEET MDS 2023 until further notice,” reads the official notification.

The new schedule for CAP-3 and subsequent round(s) will be declared in due course. Speaking of the schedule, MCC was set to declare the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 round 3 seat allotment result on Saturday, September 16, 2023. The official website — mcc.nic.in will host the NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result.

NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off Percentile Notice (PDF)

FORDA, UDFA, IMA Demand NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off Percentile to be Reduced

Reduce NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off To Allow More Candidates In Counselling: Doctors’ Body Writes To Health Minister

The chorus for lowering the qualifying cut-off percentile of NEET PG 2023 grew louder when the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) wrote a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting him to confirm the possibility of decreasing the cut-off score for the NEET PG 2023 examination.

“Over the past years, we have witnessed a persistent challenge in the form of vacant seats in medical institutions across the nation, even after multiple rounds of counseling for NEET PG. This is a matter of great concern, not only for the healthcare system but also for aspiring medical professionals who are eager to contribute to our nation’s healthcare infrastructure,” FORDA in an official letter said.

Echoing similar concerns, the United Doctors Front Association(UDFA) wrote a letter to the Union Health Minister and National Medical Commission(NMC) demanding them to lower the qualifying cut-off percentile of NEET PG 2023 so that more potential candidates can participate in the ongoing counselling process and get admission in postgraduate courses.

“Thousands MBBS Pass-outs who appeared in NEET PG 2023, aspire to join postgraduate courses. As per the current eligibility criteria for appearing in Counselling, due to non-reducing the eligibility cut-off marks to participate in the counselling, currently a big no. of PG seats are vacant,” the letter reads.

‘Reduce NEET PG 2023 Cut Off Percentile Upto 30%’, IMA Writes Letter To Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Recently, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to reduce the NEET PG 2023 Cut-off percentile upto 30%. Taking to X(formally Twitter), IMA wrote,” Copy of letter written to Shri @mansukhmandviya Ji, Honorable Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare regarding “Revision of cut-off criteria for NEET PG 2023.”

Will NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off Percentile be Reduced?

As per a report from IndianExpress, the National Medical Commission is expected to lower the NEET PG cut-off 2023 percentile. “The reduction in NEET PG 2023 cut-off will not lower the standard of medical education, nor it will be a compromise to the service. The students will anyway be admitted to the postgraduate programmes after a rigorous MBBS course. The syllabus for the MBBS programmes is designed in such a way that it serves the medical needs of the country,” NMC member Dr Harish Gupta was quoted as saying to IndianExpress. For more details, visit the official website of NMC and MCC.

