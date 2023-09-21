Home

Education

Unjust and Biased Decision: Udhayanidhi Stalin Opposes NEET PG 2023 Revised Qualifying Cut-Off Percentile

Unjust and Biased Decision: Udhayanidhi Stalin Opposes NEET PG 2023 Revised Qualifying Cut-Off Percentile

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reduced the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to be eligible for counselling to zero across all categories. DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin calls it unjust and biased decision.

Zero qualifiying percentile exposes NEET conspiracy: Udhayanidhi Stalin(File Photo)

NEET PG 2023: Calling it a ‘murder of merit; or ‘the black day of medical fraternity’, several students and medical associations have condemned the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)’s decision to reduce the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to be eligible for counselling to zero across all categories. Taking to X(formally Twitter), DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that by reducing the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to be eligible for counselling to zero, the Centre has exposed the conspiracy of the national test.

Trending Now

“The DMK has always said that NEET was imposed by the union government only to benefit the private coaching centres and private medical colleges. Today, we have been proven right. This unjust and biased decision proves that NEET is not a test to identify talent as claimed by the union government, but a screening mechanism to filter out the poor and marginalised students. The fascists supporting NEET at the cost of the lives of our dear children are answerable to this injustice and bias,” Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister in a post on X said.

You may like to read

The notification of @MoHFW_INDIA reducing the NEET PG qualifying percentile to zero shows the true ‘standard’ of the entrance test. The DMK has always said that NEET was imposed by the union government only to benefit the private coaching centres and private medical colleges.… pic.twitter.com/AtJ3koh6hk — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) September 20, 2023

The question among students and parents is about the very need for the test when the Union government says that post-graduate courses in medicine could be pursued just by appearing in NEET, after harping on the so-called eligibility, he further said, PTI reported. The Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister said this development has proven his party’s stand that NEET is an arrangement to make prosperous the coaching centres and private medical colleges. The day is not far off for the Union government to answer questions on “NEET injustice,” that has led to the deaths of several poor aspirants.

Health ministry reduces NEET PG 2023 cut-off to zero across all categories

Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reduced the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to be eligible for counselling to zero across all categories. “It is for the information to candidates that the qualifying percentile for PG Courses (Medical/ Dental) for NEET PG counselling 2023 has been reduced to ‘zero’ across all categories by MoHFW,” said a notice issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate of Health Services, Government of India.

A fresh registration and choice filling for round 3 of PG counselling will be reopened for the candidates who have become eligible after the reduction of percentile. These candidates can register and participate in round 3 of counselling. The candidates who are already registered need not register again. However, they will be allowed to edit their choices, the notice further stated. A fresh schedule for round 3 onwards for PG counselling will be put up on the MCC website soon, it said.

Over the past few days, the medical associations including the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), United Doctors Front Association(UDFA), and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have been requesting the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and NMC to decrease the cut-off score for the NEET PG 2023 examination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES