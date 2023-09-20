Home

NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off Will Be Lowered By National Medical Commission: Report

NEET PG 2023 Cut-off is being reduced for the students and this will not affect or compromise on the quality of education, however, there is no specific date as to when this change will take place. This information has been given by an official of NMC.

NMC To Reduce NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off

New Delhi: NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off will be reduced in the near future- this has been confirmed by Dr. Harish Gupta, a member of the National Medical Commission (NMC). According to a news report by Indian Express, Dr. Harish Gupta spoke about the reduction in NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off, however, a date has not been specified as to when this change will take place; it has also been specified that reduction in cut-off will not affect the quality of education and will not be a compromise to medical education because students come after qualifying a rigorous syllabus of MBBS. What is the current NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off, how much reduction in it is expected and what led to this decision, know everything..

As mentioned earlier, according to a news report by Indian Express, Dr. Harish Gupta, an NMC member, has confirmed that the National Medical Association will reduce the NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off as demanded by medical associations like the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA). These associations have asked for the cut-off to be lowered by 30 percent.

Cut-Off Reduction Will Not Affect Quality Of Education: NMC Member

Dr. Harish Gupta, as quoted by Indian Express, said, “The reduction in NEET PG 2023 cut-off will not lower the standard of medical education, nor it will be a compromise to the service. The students will anyway be admitted to the postgraduate programmes after a rigorous MBBS course. The syllabus for the MBBS programmes is designed in such a way that it serves the medical needs of the country”.

NEET PG 2023: Cut-Off

Currently, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate Cut-Off (NEET PG Cut-Off) percentile is 50 for students of general/unreserved categories, 45 for PwD category’ students and 40 for students of other reserved categories. NMC will change the cut-off by how much and when, this has not yet been disclosed.

IMA’s Letter To Union Minister For Health and Family Welfare

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) posted a copy of the letter they wrote to the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). IMA wrote, ‘Copy of letter written to Shri @mansukhmandviya Ji, Honorable Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare regarding Revision of cut-off criteria for NEET PG 2023.” This will ensure that a significant number of aspiring doctors can enroll for postgraduate programmes in various medical colleges across the country and not a single postgraduate seat goes vacant, the IMA said in its letter.

Copy of letter written to Shri @mansukhmandviya Ji, Honorable Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare regarding “Revision of cut-off criteria for NEET PG 2023” pic.twitter.com/BuSqMSIzYC — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) September 13, 2023

“As a result of high cutoff scores, aspiring medical students will not only be prevented from entering postgraduation but will also be compelled to travel overseas to pursue their dream field of postgraduation, further depleting the medical manpower pool in India. We cannot afford to lose these precious gems in such a time when the country needs a full blown medical army to protect citizens,” IMA further stated.

The safety and well-being of the people of our country hinges on you ensuring that adequate medical staff is available so that there is no shortage of human resources within the medical profession. “We request you to reduce the NEET PG 2023 cut off percentile up to 30% so that most of the seats are filled in both clinical and non-clinical branches,” said the association.

