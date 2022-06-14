NEET PG 2023 Latest Update: For those who are preparing for NEET PG 2023, here’s an update for you. Though the exam has not been officially announced by the National Board of Examinations, the media reports, however, suggest that NEET PG 2023 is expected to be held on January 23, 2023. The NBE is expected to announce that exam date soon. Students should wait for the official notification in this regard on natboard.edu.in.Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule Likely to Release Soon at mcc.nic.in| Details Inside

Even though the exam date has not been finalised yet, a proposal has been made to conduct NEET PG Exam 2023 at the beginning of the new year.

Apart from this, there are speculations surfacing on social media that the NEET PG exam format is going to be changed this time. However, no official announcement has been done yet on the matter. Students should stick to the old format till then.