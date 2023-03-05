NEET PG 2023 Exam Today: Check Answer Key, Result Date And Time; Other Details Here
NEET PG 2023 Exam: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is conducting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) today.
NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is conducting the the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) today. The NEET PG 2023 exam is being conducted from 9 am to 12.30 am. Candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2023 exam today will need to download the NEET PG admit card 2023 from the official website – natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.
NEET PG 2023 Exam
Candidates are not allowed to take the following items beyond security check point in examination premises under any circumstances. Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), notes, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, etc. Any electronic device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, wrist watch/Health Band,Calculator, Electronic Pen/ Scanner etc.
Candidates were allowed to carry Aadhaar card as identity proof for the NEET PG 2023 exam. “The photograph should not have kinks, scratches and stains, and should definitely match with the candidate presenting the e-Aadhaar Card. Decision of NBEMS in this regard shall be final,” NBEMS said in an information bulletin.
Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam. A representation of the students at the NMC had filed a plea for postponing the exam by two-three months.
NEET PG 2023 Exam Answer Key
So far, the NBE had not announced the date and time for when the NEET PG 2023 Exam Answer Key will be released. However, all updates related to the NEET PG 2023 exam key will be shared in the official website – natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.
NEET PG 2023 Result Date And Time
The NEET PG 2023 result would be declared by March 31. The internship deadline has been extended till August 11 and counselling process is expected to begin in September.
NEET PG 2023: Top 15 Medical Colleges In India As Per NIRF
- Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi
- Rank 2: PGMIER, Chandigarh
- Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore
- Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
- Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
- Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education & Research
- Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
- Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
- Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
- Rank 11: King George`s Medical University
- Rank 12: Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai
- Rank 13: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences
- Rank 14: St. John’s Medical College
- Rank 15: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
