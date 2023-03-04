Home

NEET PG 2023 Exam Today: Tamil Nadu Aspirants Express Concern Over Distance of Exam Centres

NEET PG 2023 Exam Latest News Today: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is all set to hold NEET PG 2023 Exam on Sunday. This year, more than 2 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the exam. The NEET PG 2023 exam will start at 9 AM and will get over at 12.30 PM. However, the aspirants in Tamil Nadu are facing trouble due to the distance of the exam centres in the state.

Even though the NBE had earlier promised to allot test centres ‘nearest’ to Chennai, several aspirants were allotted centres in far distant places such as Vijaywada (900 km) in Andhra Pradesh or in Nalgonda (550k) in Telangana.

According to the Times of India report, by the time the NEET PG aspirants of Tamil Nadu were made eligible to appear for the exam, all the exam centres in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were already allotted.

All the exam centres in Chennai were exhausted in the second week of January and after that, the students urged the authorities to increase the number of seats in Chennai.

Earlier, the NBE had asked the candidates for choosing ‘others’ as their choice of testing city and promised making efforts to add exam centres in Chennai or allot seats at centres that are close to the city.

Talking about the trouble, one student counsellor told TOI that Tamil Nadu has the maximum number of medical colleges in the country and has maximum number of candidates appearing for the exam. He said the NBE should have planned it beforehand and added that travelling from one city to another is not only expensive but also stressful.

For travelling from Chennai to Vizag, one student will have to spend around Rs 5000 on flight and another Rs 2000 on boarding and lodging for a day. Several students alleged that they have been allotted exam centres where there is no direct flight or any direct connectivity.

Another student said it may be cheaper to go by bus or train, but for that, the students must leave at least one day before. He added that it is not possible for many to take off for two to three days.

