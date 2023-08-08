Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
NEET PG 2023 Final Seat Allotment Result Releases for Round 1 at mcc.nic.in | Details Here
The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the NEET PG final seat allotment result online at mcc.nic.in.
New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Tuesday released the final seat allotment results for NEET PG counselling round 1. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the NEET PG final seat allotment result online at mcc.nic.in. Those who have been allotted seats in the round 1 NEET PG AIQ counselling will have to upload the required documents on August 8.
After uploading documents, candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges from August 8 to 14, 2023. Verification of joined candidates’ data by institutes and sharing of data to the MCC of the students granted admission will be done between August 15 to 17, 2023.
NEET PG Final Seat Allotment Result 2023 – Direct Link (Available Now)
NEET Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2
Candidates can check below the schedule for round 2 NEET PG counselling:
- Verification of seat matrix by the institutes: August 18, 2023
- Registration and payment: August 19 to 22, 2023
- Choice locking: From August 22, 2023 (3 to 11:55 PM)
- Processing of seat allotment: August 23 to 24, 2023
- Result: August 25, 2023
- Uploading documents: August 26, 2023
- Reporting to the allotted colleges: August 27 to September 4, 2023
- Data sharing by institutes to MCC: September 5 to 6, 2023
- How to check NEET PG round 1 counselling result 2023?
The MCC will be conducting three rounds of NEET PG counselling and a stray round for admission to MD, MDS, PG medical courses. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:
Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on final result round 1 PG 2023 (MD/MS/DIPLOMA AND DNB)
Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen
Step 4: The NEET PG counselling result of round 1 will be displayed
Step 5: Check the allotment result and download it for future reference
