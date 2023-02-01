Home

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Doctors Meet Health Ministry Officials, Final Decision on Feb 3

Postpone NEET PG 2023: For the past several days, aspirants and various doctors' associations have been demanding to postpone the NEET PG 2023 exam scheduled on March 5, 2023.

Postpone NEET PG 2023: As the aspirants continued their demand to postpone NEET PG 2023, a delegation of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) headed by the Chief Advisor, Founder & Ex-General Secretary met the officials of Health Ministry on January 31. The delegation will be meeting the Healthy Ministry in next 2 days regarding exam postponement and a decision in this regard will be taken after that.

For the past several days, the NEET PG 2023 aspirants as well as the various doctors’ associations have been demanding to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate 2023 exam scheduled on March 5, 2023. They also demanded to further extend the recently revised internship cut-off dates.

“I had mtng wid all the officials of ministry will be meeting hfm too in 2 days. They are searching for every chance to postpone.Main hurdle being #TCS(online exam company) denied for any vacant date for exam before September. Otherwise they were convinced.still will try my best,” Dr Manish Jangra, founder, FAIMA tweeted.

The doctors’ association and the aspirants want the exam to be scheduled in May or June 2023 and the internship cut-off to be extended to July 31, 2023. They also want the PG session to start after August 15, 2023, instead of July 15, 2023.

The doctors’ associations are of opinion that If NEET PG 2023 exam date gets postponed, the aspirants will get sufficient time to prepare for the exam.

Here’s What Students Say on Twitter:

Sir, Recent FMGE( postponed due to election) and NEET MDS, both were postponed on a short notice! Last year NEET PG also postponed on a very short notice! In all the above scenarios, no where TCS name was involved! Kindly look into the matter!#neetpg2023postponement #NEETPG2023 — Sana (@Sana54381261) February 1, 2023

The association members are of opinion that 5-6 major cities cannot be left behind for an arbitrarily set of deadline and added that the internship deadline was set to July 31 last year as well.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) had recently wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Maksukh Mandaviya, urging him to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam and re-consider internship eligibility for aspirants.

Earlier, several other associations such as the United Doctors Front Association (UDFA), Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) and Indian Medical Association (IMA) had also written letters to the minister requesting for the postponement of NEET PG 2023 due to the insufficient time to prepare for the exam and the long gap between the NEET PG exam and counselling.

For the last several days, thousands of students on Twitter have been requesting authorities to listen to their pleas and postpone the exam. Due to the online campaign, #NEETPG2023, #NEETPG and #postponeneetpg23 have been trending on Twitter for the past month.