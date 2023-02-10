Home

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Agitating Doctors to Move Court After Health Minister Denies Postponement of Exam

Postpone NEET PG 2023: The agitating doctors under the banner of FAIMA said they will give 100% effort to fight for the exam and are thinking over the legal aspect of the issue.

NEET PG 2023: For the past may days, the NEET PG 2023 aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the exam.

Postpone NEET PG 2023: After Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the NEET-PG 2023 examination will be conducted as per schedule on March 5, the agitating doctors under the banner of Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) said they will go to the court and adopt legal options to delay the medical exam by 2-3 months. The FAIMA said it will give 100% efforts to fight for the exam and is thinking over legal aspect of the issue.

“We stand by our #NEETPG Aspirants. We never want to be in good books of @MoHFW_INDIA on keeping future of our aspirants on stake! We will give our 100% efforts to fight for it. We are thinking over legal aspect of the issue. We request all other organisation too to join us,” the FAIMA said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Mansukh Mandaviya said the NEET PG 2023 examination will be conducted as per schedule on March 5 for those aspiring to get admission to postgraduate medical courses.

Amid the growing demand for the postponement of NEET PG 2023, Dr Rohan Krishnan, National Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), said in a tweet that if nothing is decided, then the association will seek legal recourse.

“We hope @mansukhmandviya will listen to our request of Postponement of NEET PG 23. There is no fresh update. We are waiting for @MoHFW_INDIA to clear its stance. If nothing turns our way we have an option of going to the Honourable court,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier this week, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to postpone the NEET PG 2023 by two to three months.

In the letter, the IMA added that there are several aspiring MBBS students who are yet to complete their internship and they will miss out on their opportunity to seek postgraduate education as the NEET PG date does not match with the internship completion dates in various parts of the country.

For the past several weeks, the NEET-PG aspirants have been demanding for the postponement of the entrance test, citing delay in completion of their internship.

Earlier this week, a group of doctors, including NEET-PG aspirants, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the government postpone the entrance test.

