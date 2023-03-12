Home

NEET PG 2023: BFUHS Releases Admission Process for Post Graduate Degree/Diploma Courses. Read Details Here

NEET PG 2023: The tentative distribution of seats will be displayed by BFUHS, Faridkot on its official website.

NEET PG 2023: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Government of Punjab has released a list of guidelines for admission to Post Graduate Degree/Diploma – MD, MS, PG Diploma courses and six-month training in Ultrasonography in the Health Sciences Educational Institutions (Medical/Dental)/ Hospitals in the State of Punjab – Session 2023 onwards. Interested and eligible candidates can check and download the NEET PG 2023 detailed notification by visiting the official website of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in. All admissions of Govt. and Private Institutions including Private/Deemed Universities and Minority institutions will be based on the merit of NEET PG 2023.

NEET PG 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Educational Qualification Here

One year compulsory rotatory internship is an essential prequalification for acquiring eligibility for admission to postgraduate courses and the candidate should be registered with the state Medical Council/Dental council.

The cutoff date for the completion of the internship will be as decided/fixed by NMC/DCI. However, the condition of a one-year compulsory rotatory internship is not applicable to those candidates who have been specifically exempted.

The candidates who, after passing the final qualifying examination (MBBS/BDS or the foreign Medical/Dental Degree recognized by GOI/MCl/DCI), are undergoing 12-month compulsory rotatory Internship/practical training and are likely to complete the same by the date as decided by NMC/DCI, will be eligible for admission provided they complete the compulsory rotatory Internship and obtains provisional or permanent registration. Such a candidate will have to produce a certificate from the Head of the Institution that they will complete the internship by the date decided by NMC/DCI.

NEET PG 2023: Check Fee Structure

Candidates who want to know more about the fee structure and the admission process can check and download the information bulletin shared below.

NEET PG 2023 Information Bulletin – Direct Link

NEET PG 2023 Seat Distribution

The tentative distribution of seats will be displayed by BFUHS, Faridkot on its official website. Any candidate who has taken admission in a previous session in MD / MS / PG courses will be eligible for fresh admission in new MD / MS / PG courses as a fresh candidate based on basis of the result of NEET / PG.

However, in case a candidate was admitted previously and drops out or leaves the Post Graduate Degree/Diploma course in between and seeks a fresh admission, the candidate will have to deposit fee for the full course (3 years for a degree & 2 years for a diploma course and Bond if applicable). For more details, visit the official website of BFUHS.

