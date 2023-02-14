Home

Education

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Protesting Students File Plea in SC, Continue Demand to Delay Exam by 2-3 Months

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Protesting Students File Plea in SC, Continue Demand to Delay Exam by 2-3 Months

Postpone NEET PG 2023: As part of their protest, the doctors had last week called for an OPD shutdown and warned of a total shutdown of medical services.

NEET PG 2023: For the past may days, the NEET PG 2023 aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the exam.

Postpone NEET PG 2023: With just less than a month left for the exam to begin, the protesting students and doctors continued their demand to postpone NEET PG 2023. Their demand continued even after the Central government clarified that the medical exam will not be postponed. And now the agitating doctors have filed a case in Supreme Court just like the previous year.

Dr Rohan Krishnan, National Chairman of Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) said in a tweet, “Students have filed the case in supreme Court today evening.. They will get diary number tomorrow and get listing then. Shall have hearing within 3/4 days. Some senior counsel shall be fighting. We have worked really hard on this case. #NEETPG23 Kp studying! God bless.”

You may like to read

Students have filed the case in supreme Court today evening.. They will get diary number tomorrow and get listing then.

Shall have hearing within 3/4 days.

Some senior counsel shall be fighting.

We have worked really hard on this case. #NEETPG23

Kp studying! God bless — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) February 13, 2023

Last week, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made it clear in the Lok Sabha that that the government in any case is not going to postpone the exam as they want to bring normalcy to the delayed admission cycles due to Covid pandemic.

As part of their protest, the doctors last week called for an OPD shutdown and warned of a total shutdown of medical services.

In the meantime, the agitating doctors took to Twitter to express their anguish and urged the authorities to postpone NEET PG 2023.

“We doctors are stuck on planet earth due to mismanagement of health ministry’s incompetency of conducting #NEETPG2023 exam..when are u @mansukhmandviya coming forward to help us..Better do something on your own than quoting other,” said one student.

“PIL Has been filled in Supreme Court Wait for Details #neetmds2023 interns are going in #telangana Highcourt. If Anyone more want to become petitioners kindly inform!Today also is #NEETPG2023 interns Highcourt hearing Pray & keep studying,” said another tweet.

This short #UPDATE from college dekho website!!

For #NEETPG2023 Nest hearing -15fab Kindly wait for detail Update#PostponeNEETPG2023 pic.twitter.com/0Lni5lLtOX — Indian Doctor🇮🇳 (@Indian__doctor) February 14, 2023

Gr8 work by people involved in court case

Let's pray for tomorrow

Summary by "telegram admins"#NEETPG2023#PostponeNEETPG2023 pic.twitter.com/WWG3ZogAQy — Dr A P S CHAUHAN♿ (@aniruddh_raja) February 14, 2023

Thank you ma'am @anubha1812 #NEETPG2023

So far so good

Young doctors should be served Justice Still request, @mansukhmandviya @MoHFW_INDIA to #PostponeNEETPG2023 by 3-4

It wont affect Normalcy

6 months Gap is threat for mental health of lakhs of young Doctors pic.twitter.com/XxjbTjKi74 — Dr Anaga N (@dr_anaga) February 14, 2023

Last week, the protesting doctors under the banner Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) said they will move court and explore other legal options to postpone the medical exam by 2-3 months. One of the members of the FAIMA on Saturday said they are trying to get appointment with the PMO to discuss the matter.

Taking to Twitter, one member named Dr Manish Jangra said they are seeking legal help in this issue and are trying to get appointment with the PMO to discuss the matter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.