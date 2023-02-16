Home

Education

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Doctors Demand Justice For NEET Aspirants, SC to Hear Petition Soon. What We Know So Far

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Doctors Demand Justice For NEET Aspirants, SC to Hear Petition Soon. What We Know So Far

Postpone NEET PG 2023: On Twitter, the NEET aspirants are seeking postponement of the exam for three months in view of the disturbance caused to the academic calendar and studies in the last couple of years due to COVID pandemic.

The Odisha Unit of the IMA in the letter highlighted that there is less gap between the last round of counselling of NEET PG 2023 and the main exam date.

Postpone NEET PG 2023: With just two weeks left for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) to start, the agitating doctors intensified their protest and demanded justice for the NEET aspirants. As several students and doctors started online campaign on Twitter, #JusticeForNEETPG2023 started trending on the microblogging site.

The development comes as the National Board Examination (NBE) said it will conduct NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5. Recently, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha that the NEET PG exam 2023 will be held on the scheduled date to prevent further delay in the process. However, students and doctors continued to voice their demands for postponement of NEET PG 2023.

You may like to read

On Wednesday, the Telangana High Court heard a petition seeking postponement of NEET PG 2023 exam and dismissed the case. The HC requested the National Medical Commission (NMC) to reconsider its decision to hold it on March 5. However, the court gave two weeks for the commission to reply.

Last week, the agitating students filed a separate plea in the Supreme Court for postponement of NEET PG 2023. The top court has not yet fixed any date for hearing the petition. However, the students are still waiting for the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) to issue a notice on rescheduling of the NEET PG exam.

Taking to Twitter, Rohan Krishnan, national chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), said “NEET PG will be considered postponed only after official notice is released by the authorities”.

After the order is put on website , we will discuss with Lawyers and whether we should go to Supreme Court or not.

Some lawyers are suggesting that we don’t need to go to SC as it will delay official notice of Ministry.

We will take final call in the best interest for POSTPONE — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) February 15, 2023

He urged the students to prepare for the March 5 exam and said the high court has suggested extending the dates and NMC has agreed to consider the request.

Check what students say on Twitter:

Here s the order.The court has asked the petitioners to submit a fresh representation to respondents ie@NMC_IND @MoHFW_INDIA

seeking PP #NEETPG2023 & they shall consider and pass appropriate orders accordingly to law ASAP,considering exam is on 5th march #PostponeNEETPG2023 pic.twitter.com/YuSKc8rxVZ — Bhanu Hirwani (@bhanuhirwani) February 16, 2023

#neetpg2023#postponeneetpg2023 Dekho pt 7 means Jo NMC court ko bola ki hame postpone nai karna And wahi pt me on the next pg "However" ke aage court ka opinion hai. pic.twitter.com/NfE3K1wBEL — Dr.Ninad Deshpande (@it_sounds_naad) February 16, 2023

On Twitter, the NEET aspirants are seeking postponement of the exam for three months in view of the disturbance caused to the academic calendar and studies in the last couple of years due to COVID pandemic.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.