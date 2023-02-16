Home

NEET PG 2023 Selective Edit Window Opens on Feb 18; Here’s How To Make Changes at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2023: Candidates who have failed to upload the images in their NEET PG application forms as per image upload guidelines can rectify the incorrect images in their registration forms through the official website — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023: The final and selective edit window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 will open on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Candidates who have failed to upload the images in their NEET PG application forms as per image upload guidelines can rectify the incorrect images in their registration forms through the official website — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The NEET PG 2023 selective edit window is available till February 20.

“The Final/Selective Edit Window for all applicants of NEET-PG 2023 who are found not to have submitted the required images in their applications as per the prescribed guidelines shall be opened from 18.02.2023 to 20.02.2023. A list of these candidates shall be published on NBEMS website prior to the opening of final edit window,” the NBE said in a statement.

NEET PG 2023 Application: How to Make Changes

Visit the official website of the National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at nbe.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the “NEET PG” link.

Now, click on the “Applicant Login” tab.

Enter the login details and make the changes in the application form. Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

NEET PG 2023 Selective Edit Window: Direct Link(to be active soon)

Please ensure that the uploaded photograph is a RECENT photograph and in any case should have not been taken more than 3 months before the date of application submission. For more information, go through the information bulletin shared below.

This year, NEET-PG 2023 will be conducted in a single day and single session as a computer-based examination on March 5. According to the Information Bulletin of NEET PG -2023(pdf), the hall ticket will publish on February 27, 2023. Once released, medical aspirants can download the NEET PG Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

For the past few days, thousands of students on Twitter have been requesting authorities to listen to their concerns and postpone the exam. And so, due to the online campaign, #NEETPG2023, and #PostponeNEETPG2023 have been trending on the Microblogging site Twitter. As per the calendar issued by the National Board of Examinations, the NEET PG 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023. For more details, visit the official visit of NBEMS.

