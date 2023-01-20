Home

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Doctors Write Fresh Letter to Health Ministers, Seek Revision Of Eligibility Criteria

Postpone NEET PG 2023: The doctors' body said the candidates are getting less time to prepare for the NEET PG exam due to the counseling.

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Saying that the candidates are getting less time to prepare for NEET PG exam due to the counselling, the United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) on Friday urged the Union Health Ministry to postpone NEET PG 2023 by 2-3 months. Notably, the UDFA has written a letter Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in this regard. The demand from the doctors body came as NEET-PG 2022 special stray round counselling was conducted on January 10.

The demand comes at a time when the NBEMS has already scheduled the NEET PG 2023 exam for March 5.

Apart from the NEET PG 2023 postponement, the doctors are also demanding revision of the internship deadline as many interns still remain ineligible.

Earlier, the Health Ministry said it has already revised the NEET PG 2023 eligibility criteria considering the demands of the doctors across the country. NEET PG internship cut-off date was extended to June 30 from March 31, 2023.

In the letter to the health minister, the Doctor’s body demanded the NEET PG postponement and revision of eligibility criteria.

“Sir, as per NBEMS revised internship eligibility criteria for NEET PG-2023, the internship completion date i.e. June 30 is not justifying the criteria for the ongoing internship batch. Around 10,000 interns from many states are still ineligible for NEET PG-2023 after revision,” the letter stated.

Why NEET PG 2023 should be postponed?

“So we request you to kindly look in the above matter on urgent basis and serve justice to NEET PG-2022 aspirants by postponement of NEET PG-2023 for a minimum of two-three months and re-revision of internship eligibility criteria for ineligible interns to make them eligible for NEET PG-2023,” the letter stated.

NEET PG 2023 Exam Date

The NBE said it will hold NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5 as per the schedule. Notably, the NEET PG 2023 registrations are going on and the candidates who want to appear for the entrance exam can apply till January 27, 2023.