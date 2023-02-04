Home

Education

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Agitating Doctors Seek PM Modi’s Intervention to Delay Exam by 2-3 Weeks

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Agitating Doctors Seek PM Modi’s Intervention to Delay Exam by 2-3 Weeks

Postpone NEET PG 2023: The FAIMA also said that the association got permission to hold a Peaceful Protest on 7th February(Tuesday) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Postpone NEET PG 2023: The FAIMA said the protest would be apolitical and peaceful to press forth their demands.

Postpone NEET PG 2023: After seeking the attention of the health ministry and subsequent failure to meet officials at the ministry, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Saturday sought the intervention of PM Modi and urged him to listen to the grievances of the agitating doctors.

Taking to Twitter, the FAIMA urged PM Modi to listen to their demands and said, “@narendramodi, Ji Pls listen to us! PM Modi ji, listen to the demand of CPVID warriors, for whom the country once clapped. Today they are on the streets! Modi ji, we should get justice!.”

The FAIMA also said that the association got permission to hold a Peaceful Protest on 7th February(Tuesday) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The association said the protest would be apolitical and peaceful to press forth their demands.

“We have got Permission for Peaceful Protest on 7th February(Tuesday). Total Limit of Participants -100, Venue – Jantar Mantar. Our Protest Would be Apolitical & Peaceful against our genuine Demand!,” the FAIMA said.

Vivek Pandey, one of the members of the association said it is a request to the government not to ignore the demands of Covid warriors. He said they served the country during pandemic, it’s time to help them by accepting their genuine demands.

“All valid reasons to postpone #NEETPG23 exam. Again requesting the government to take action in favour of #CovidWarriors . They saved life’s of crores of people during pandemic by risking there lives.#PostponeNEETPG2023 #neetpg2023postpone #NEETPG,” Pandey said on Twitter.

The FAIMA, after being upset with the silence from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, sought the removal of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and urging the Prime Minister for bringing back Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Giving details, Dr Manish Hangra, Chief Advisor of Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya didn’t meet the delegation of FAIMA and disregarded their request for postponing NEET PG. “So, we are urging the Prime Minister for bringing back Dr Harsh Vardhan who used to have a sympathetic attitude towards the problems faced by the doctors,” he said.

Check what agitating doctors say on Twitter:

LATEST UPDATE for#NEETPG2023 aspirants: GOOD NEWS coming in. The exam is going to be pushed to EARLY JUNE and the eligibility criteria to be revised.Notice will be out in 2 days. Congrats to #PostponeNeetPg2023

group. — Mandeep (@Lonesome_oracle) February 3, 2023

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Doctors to protest at Jantar Mantar, demand resignation of Union Health Minister https://t.co/vtXGPw00kQ pic.twitter.com/lE3SRxpmcC — Shivam Sharma (@shivamkumar1101) February 3, 2023

©Announcement©

Agar NEETPG 5th march ko hota hai then

4 PM- 5 march

TWITTER STORM hoga to BOYCOTT useless organisations like

FAIMA, UDA, IMA, FORDA, ABVP, NMO.

If agree then Retweet and follow me. #PostponeNEETPG2023#NEETPG23#NEETPG2023 #NEETPG23postponement — Shakti (@silllent_killer) February 4, 2023

The FAIMA on Friday organized a Twitter Storm at 4 PM and the agitating doctors are Tweeting their concerns with the hashtag #ResignMansukhMandaviya to express their demands.