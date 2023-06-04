Home

NExT Exam Regulations ‘Shortly’; NMC Directs States/UTs Medical Colleges to Announce Final MBBS Completion Date

NExt Exam Regulations: The National Medical Commission (NMC), an Indian regulatory body of 33 members, has directed the medical colleges to intimidate the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

NExt Exam Regulations: The National Medical Commission (NMC), an Indian regulatory body of 33 members, has directed the medical colleges to intimidate the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery(MBBS) course completion date in order to finalise the National Exit Test (NExt 2023) examination date. In December 2022, NMC released draft regulations for the National Exit Test (NExT), which is required for admission to postgraduate medical programmes and a licence to practise medicine in India.

“The National Exit Test (NExt) regulations are likely to be finalized shortly and would be placed before the NMC in the next meeting to be scheduled in June 2023. In orde to finazlise the date of National Exit Test(NexT), the status regarding completion of the current batches of the final MBBS professional course, is required,” said NMC in a letter addressed to the Director of Medical Education of all States/Union Territories(UTs).

The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) exam is expected to be replaced by NExT. As per the draft guidelines, NExT will be held as two separate exams known as ‘Steps’. Step 1 will be a theory exam. It will be held in the second week of December. Meanwhile, Step 2 will be a practical exam and will be held in the second week of March. NExT Step 1 will be a theoretical examination with multiple choice questions that will be conducted in computer-based test mode in accordance with NMC guidelines, while Step 2 will be a practical and viva voce examination. The NExT Step 1 exam will consist of six papers covering subjects of MBBS third year of the final year, both part 1 and part 2.

Medicine and allied disciplines

Surgery and allied disciplines

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Paediatrics

Otorhinolaryngology

Ophthalmology

Applied aspects of all subjects covered under I MBBS and II MBBS

Applied aspects of all subjects covered under III MBBS /Final MBBS Part l

All those students who have completed the III MBBS/ final MBBS course from a medical college recognized by the commission shall be eligible to appear in the examination. There shall be a regular NExT Step 1 exam held once a year prior to the university practical examination for the third MBBS (Part2)/final MBBS preceding Compulsory Rotating Internship.

NExt Step 2 will be a practical/clinical and viva voce examination covering seven clinical subjects/ disciplines.The time schedule of the entire process of NExT Examination, internship and admission to broad specialty Postgraduate courses shall be announced by the Commission and other bodies authorized by the Commission. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

