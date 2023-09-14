Home

‘Reduce NEET PG 2023 cut off Percentile Upto 30%’, IMA Writes Letter to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the national voluntary organisation of physicians, wrote a letter to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to reduce the NEET PG 2023 Cut-off percentile upto 30%.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: MCC Stray Vacancy Round Schedule, Seat Allotment Result, FAQs

NEET PG 2023 Cut-Off Percentile: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the national voluntary organisation of physicians, wrote a letter to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to reduce the NEET PG 2023 Cut-off percentile upto 30%. Taking to X(formally Twitter), IMA wrote,” Copy of letter written to Shri @mansukhmandviya Ji, Honorable Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare regarding “Revision of cut-off criteria for NEET PG 2023.”

This will ensure that a significant number of aspiring doctors can enroll for postgraduate programmes in various medical colleges across the country and not a single postgraduate seat goes vacant, the IMA said in its letter. “We should not forget that during previous Covid waves, when the country was in the state of emergency and people were dying, the doctors left their homes and served the nation fervently. The time has come for the administration to recognize them for their selfless service by reducing the cutoff marks for NEET-PG 2023,” IMA in an official letter stated.

Copy of letter written to Shri @mansukhmandviya Ji, Honorable Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare regarding “Revision of cut-off criteria for NEET PG 2023” pic.twitter.com/BuSqMSIzYC — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) September 13, 2023

“As a result of high cutoff scores, aspiring medical students will not only be prevented from entering postgraduation but will also be compelled to travel overseas to pursue their dream field of postgraduation, further depleting the medical manpower pool in India. We cannot afford to lose these precious gems in such a time when the country needs a full blown medical army to protect citizens,” IMA further stated.

The safety and well-being of the people of our country hinges on you ensuring that adequate medical staff is available so that there is no shortage of human resources within the medical profession. “We request you to reduce the NEET PG 2023 cut off percentile up to 30% so that most of the seats are filled in both clinical and non-clinical branches,” said the association. For candidates belonging to the General/ EwS category, the NEET PG cutoff percentile is 50, for General PwBD is 45, and for SC/ ST/ OBC (including PwBD of SC/ ST/ OBC)is 40. This cutoff is the minimum score aspirants must obtain to be deemed eligible for the exam.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling

At present, the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) is conducting the NEET PG 2023 Counselling. The Committee will declare the NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result tomorrow, September 16, 2023. Candidates can check the allotment letter by visiting the official website – mcc.nic.in. The reporting process will begin September 17 to September 25, 2023. Candidates can check the schedule at mcc.nic.in.

